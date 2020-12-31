It’s about time: A New Year’s message

New Year’s Eve. Time to eulogize the old year and ring in the new one. I, for one, say “good riddance” to 2020. Many people in the U.S. (and around the world) feel the same way. Many are weary after dealing with the Wuhan Flu, riots in the streets, rigged and corrupt elections, and our leaders’ reaction to them.

Many are anxious and uncertain, skeptical of what the future may bring, sick and tired of seeing their freedoms stripped away. There is good reason for those feelings. Every day, the media and “experts” tell us we have to behave -- and think -- in certain ways. They loudly purport to be objective and claim to only have our best interests in mind, though this is obviously a lie.

Nevertheless, never despair. One person, determined, can change the world. Many, acting in harmony and with integrity, character and resolve can achieve almost anything. We have faced -- and overcome -- several equally dire crises in times past. Look to the American Founders, Abraham Lincoln, and Winston Churchill for examples. Let us this day highly resolve to take positive action this coming year, whether it be of a micro or macro nature.

Make time to play some games with your kids. Tell your spouse you love her or him. Read a classic book. Cross something off your “bucket list.”

And don’t let someone tell you lies, or let any group or government tell you how to think and act… and what you can and cannot say. Attend a caucus. Speak up. We have been granted the gift of voice, yet many remain silent. We have been granted the gift of passion, yet many stay passive.

Obviously, New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect on… time… and its passing. How it’s shaped us, and hopefully, we it. We salute those we lost this past year and make resolutions to try to be better versions of ourselves in the year to follow.

Let’s not squander time of all things, as we are given so little of it. “Time is of the essence” the saying goes. That is technically not true. Time is the essence. What is there without time? “Time after time” we hear clichés about time. In the nick of time. Father Time. Once upon a time. It’s just a question of time.

Has there ever been a time without time? Time is… timeless. We are not. At least in this mortal realm.

So let’s resolve to not just mark time. Let’s make time… to do what we’ll otherwise wish we had done when we are out of time. Starting now.

It is time for us to speak. It is time for us to do, to save this republic.

There may well be no time like the present. But, remember, of all the gifts we’ve been given… there is no present like time.

Graphic credit: Pixabay public domain