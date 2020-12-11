If Biden had the election bought for him, whom does he owe?

Despite assurances that there is "no evidence" of voter fraud, people everywhere are suspicious and demanding answers and accountability. There appears to be evidence of a number of significant irregularities that occurred in a specific time frame that benefited Mr. Biden. If there is nothing to see or no evidence of fraud, what is the harm in examining the voting machines, the ballots, the signatures, and the videos in question?

If Mr. Biden is the president-elect, then he should be completely onboard with turning over the machines in these contested locations for examination. He should demand an investigation. He should have nothing to hide and everything to gain. If he does not demand an investigation, he will have a cloud over his presidency as a majority of Americans believe he had illegal assistance in winning the election.

It is interesting that in an unusual coincidence, all of the errors and irregularities that have been documented appear to have been in Mr. Biden's favor and helped him win the selection.

Why are some of us committed to trying to understand how an otherwise unelectable pair, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, won 15 million more votes that President Obama? There are a number of elements of this election that seem implausible. For starters, from his basement and with a less than enthusiastic base, Mr. Biden set a record for the number of votes in a presidential election. It is even more difficult to understand because Ms. Harris was eliminated from the presidential primary because her support had dropped to less than one percent. It is unlikely that she had the support in the electorate to pull more voters than President Obama. Who actually supported and voted for them in record numbers in this election cycle?

If Mr. Biden was elected president on the back of a fraudulent effort in at least 6–10 left-leaning locations, then Mr. Biden is not the president-elect; he is the president-select. And if, for the sake of argument, he is the president-select, who selected him? And most importantly, why should every American care?

If the fraud that is being documented in affidavits and court filings occurred, then Mr. Biden would owe someone for his selection. If it was an organized effort, someone funded it. There are numerous examples of activities that appear coordinated.

We have reports of vote-counting stoppages announced almost simultaneously. We have reports of pre-printed ballots being delivered across state lines. We have video of ballots being counted after the monitors were sent home. We have reports of thousands of ballots delivered in the early A.M. after poll-watchers had been removed in the previous hours. The evidence for the open-minded is that a lot of activities that secured the election for Mr. Biden occurred in 7–10 cities in the same 4- to 6-hour timeframe. Given that implied coordination, I think it unreasonable to assume that these cities all started these activities spontaneously. The documented coordination is a red flag that there was someone organizing and funding these activities.

Who could it be? Could the financing have been provided from an American billionaire who could afford to dump a few hundred million to defeat President Trump, or could the financing have come from a foreign power bent on getting a more malleable president?

If someone had perfected the art of the steal, it would mean that the road to the White House is for sale to the highest bidder. The possibility that Mr. Biden owes someone for his guaranteed selection/election to the White House should scare all Americans of any political persuasion.

If this vote stands, and if we prove fraud later, will we be able to understand who owns this president? And from a future perspective, once it's established that the election for White House can be purchased, it will become a money race to buy the necessary cities that are prepared to commit fraud for a future president.

Why are we, the minutemen across the nation, spending our free time trying to find the truth and guarantee that we have a true president-elect? I can answer that with a simple statement:

"I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties as a citizen. So help me God."

For God and country, we continue to try to find the truth about this election. As the clock winds down and if President Trump loses the selection, we must continue to demand changes based on the multiple irregularities that are documented. If Mr. Biden was not truly elected, then Mr. Biden was selected. If Mr. Biden is the president-select, he will owe someone for that distinction, and we can all expect to pay for that favor at some point. We should be capable of better. I urge all Americans to read the oath carefully and what it says and then consider demanding answers and accountability.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is an active manager with 30 years experience in asking questions and solving problems in business I.T. and operations.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.