How Republicans can protect national security from Joe Biden

Joe Biden is our media-declared president-elect. His ostensible win is terrible news for our national security. A President Biden would lead to more foreign conflicts and more appeasement to China. That's why it's critical that, over the next two months, President Donald Trump and Republicans implement policies that mitigate the threat he can pose to our peace and security.

Biden has long advocated foreign interventions that run contrary to the national interest. He voted for the Iraq war in 2003 and continued to defend this decision long after the conflict proved disastrous for our nation. Nor did he learn from that mistake. In 2011, he supported Barack Obama's intervention into Libya, which turned the country into a failed state and haven for terrorists. The former vice president also backed Obama's intervention in the Yemen civil war, a brutal conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and hindered peace in the Middle East.

Biden continues to support the endless war in Afghanistan. He pledges to keep American troops in the desolate quagmire, despite no tangible goal or mission. Biden also wants to keep America involved in Syria to "keep the pressure" on the Assad regime. There is a good chance he would commit to a U.S. military intervention to topple Bashar Assad, depending on how events transpire. His record of support for U.S.-backed regime change in Iraq, Serbia, and Libya shows he has no qualms about this idea.

While Biden will likely be more needlessly aggressive in the Middle East, his record indicates he will also be weak on China, America's number-one geopolitical threat.

As a senator, Biden advocated for China's admission into the World Trade Organization, helping to send America's manufacturing to the company and depriving our nation of the resource that helped us win two world wars. Now this indelible feature of American greatness lies within the hands of communist tyrants. Biden made this possible by advocating for China's admission into the World Trade Organization in 2000.

In 2019, Biden dismissed China as a threat to the United States. "They're not competition for us," he said in response to worries the communist state would overtake us economically. There may be a good reason why he doesn't see China as our competition. There is growing evidence of the Biden family's close business ties to China. That factor makes it hard for a President Biden to get serious about the communist threat.

Over the next two months, Republicans must do everything in their power to stifle Biden's dangerous foreign policy agenda.

They should implement rules throughout the federal government that hit back at Chinese aggression and prevent a potential Biden administration from working too heavily with the country and its allies. We can't trust Biden to challenge China; we must look at ways to check Chinese military ambitions as soon as possible.

One simple way to do this is to pass the NASA Authorization Act with Sen. Cory Gardner's amendments attached. Those amendments aim to prevent the Chinese from gaining access to our valuable space technology through linked contractors, like Elon Musk's SpaceX, which seemingly would have to comply with China's Military Fusion laws, given the deep business ties it has with the country.

President Trump appears to get this need. He signed an executive order on November 12 barring American firms from investing in companies with ties to the Chinese military. Now we just need to make sure that companies that are aligned too closely with those entities don't contract with our government.

However the election turns out, Trump and the GOP must do everything they can to protect our national security. It's too dangerous to do nothing and allow Biden to wreck our national interests.

Paul E. Vallely is a retired U.S. Army major general who serves as a senior military analyst for Fox News. Gen. Vallely is the founder and chairman of Stand Up America, a public policy research organization committed to national security.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.