Holding the line in Georgia

As the electors prepare to meet next week, many states remain undecided, including Georgia. The final outcome of the election will not be known until each state gives their Electoral College votes to either President Trump or Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, the liberal media is partying like it’s 1999. Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, recently called Georgia for Biden, while lamenting “Trump’s ongoing battering of American democracy.”

What is his crime? Requesting accuracy, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process. Due to credible allegations of voter fraud, President Trump is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to determine the actual winner of the 2020 election. He will not concede until there is a reason to concede.

Indeed, the Trump campaign has filed a legal challenge to the election results in Georgia, asking a state court to vacate the official certification and order a new vote. Over the weekend, four Republican state senators petitioned their colleagues to hold a special session of the General Assembly. At the same time, the Secretary of State’s office is currently investigating about 250 cases of alleged improprieties involving 2020 elections. This election is not over.

But, regardless of the presidential election outcome, it is imperative for Republicans to hold the line and keep faith in democracy. Georgia’s two runoff elections will be here in less than a month, and the stakes could not be higher. If Biden wins and Republicans lose the Senate, the radical Left will control all three branches of government. On Election Day, American voters sent a clear message that they refuse to give power-hungry Democrats too much control over their lives, but runoff losses in Georgia could render that message irrelevant.

Even worse, the prospect of socialism looms larger than ever before. There is a reason why Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is facing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in one of the run-offs, refuses to renounce Marxism. There is a reason why the Black Lives Matter movement, led by Marxist organizer Patrisse Cullors, is mobilizing in Georgia.

The radical Left sees an opportunity to mold America in a collectivist image, chipping away at the free enterprise beloved by most Americans. For Georgia Democrats, this is a chance to expand the scope of government to an extreme, despite increasing concern about public officials restricting individual liberties in the name of the coronavirus. As President Trump explained to Georgia voters, “You will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country.”

If you’re concerned about the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party, you need to vote Republican on Tuesday, January 5th. If you’re worried about the rise of socialism, you need to vote Republican on Tuesday, January 5th. A vote for Republicans is a vote for the America we know and love. It is a vote for the “America First” agenda that values free markets. Vote Republican, and you are voting for small businesses that Democrats continue to shut down. You are voting for entrepreneurship and private-sector innovation -- the same private sector that is delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Whatever happens in the presidential election, Republicans desperately need to retain control of the Senate. Otherwise, left-wing Democrats will stop at nothing to reverse President Trump’s many successes, such as tax and regulatory reform.

Democrats may play dirty (again), but Republicans should control what they can control: Vote on Tuesday, January 5th. We’re all depending on you.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the pro-Trump Committee to Defend the President.

Image: National Archives