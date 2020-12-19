Helter-Skelter: Are Democrats try to start a race war with the COVID vaccine?

In 1969, when Charles Manson’s followers brutally murdered seven people, their goal was to create racial tensions sufficient to spark a race war (“Helter Skelter”). With their current approach to the COVID vaccine, one based on race, not need, the Democrats apparently hope to continue what Charles Manson started.

The Democrat party came of age as the party of slavery in America. After the Civil War, it was the party of eugenics and Jim Crow. During the Civil Rights Movement, it was the party responsible for destroying the black nuclear family by substituting welfare for the man of the family.

Having destroyed blacks for over 170 years, the Democrats are determined to fulfill the Helter-Skelter race war that Charles Manson imagined. This time, the plan involves, not the death of seven people living in the Hollywood Hills, but the deaths of potentially thousands of elderly Americans whose only crime is their skin color. They are too white to be saved.

If one is interested in saving lives, the logic of distributing the new vaccines is straightforward: Healthcare workers get first dibs, because they’re on the frontline of the disease, constantly exposing them to high viral loads. The second in line are the elderly who are exceptionally vulnerable to the virus. As one gets younger, the risks lessen substantially. This CDC chart is quite clear about that:

Thus, age is the single biggest determinative factor when it comes to the virus mortality rate. After that, things get a bit muddier. Blacks are vulnerable, too, something that seems to arise from co-morbidities: They’re more prone to obesity (a risk factor), diabetes (a risk factor), and heart disease (a risk factor). Additionally, unlike upper middle class white Democrats, blacks are more likely to have jobs that require them to leave their homes, get on public transportation (in urban regions), and work in close quarters with other people.

However, while the above listed risk factors cluster around black people, another way of arranging the hierarchy of risk isn’t by race but is simply by comorbidities and lifestyle factors. That is, one could say that vaccines need to be handed out in the following order: healthcare workers, old people, people with comorbidities, people in jobs that expose them to a greater risk than that experienced by people who can work from home. That’s a colorblind approach while still addressing factors that may affect some races more than others.

Racially-obsessed Democrats, though, have another plan. The New York Times first clued the public in with this article: “The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?” The article quoted two “experts” who think race, not risk, should determine who gets the vaccines:

Harald Schmidt, an expert in ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that it is reasonable to put essential workers ahead of older adults, given their risks, and that they are disproportionately minorities. “Older populations are whiter,” Dr. Schmidt said. “Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.” [snip] Marc Lipsitch, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, argued that teachers should not be included as essential workers, if a central goal of the committee is to reduce health inequities. “Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees,” he said. “Of course they should be treated better, but they are not among the most mistreated of workers.”

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices agrees. Here’s the link to a slide presentation from the work group making the decisions. As you page through it, you’ll see that the CDC is considering all the logical risk factors and then, suddenly, race creeps in. I’ve highlighted the racial factors in the select slides below:

Americans will understand making decisions based upon societal needs and health risks. But if you want to bring Charles Manson’s Helter Skelter to fruition, the Democrats are well on their way.

For whites, the Democrat-devised vaccine plan means that an unconstitutional race-based system will prevent the most vulnerable among them from being protected. Moreover, considering the rush to get this vaccine out, blacks might want to worry as well, and that's despite healthcare workers lining up for the vaccine. After all, for over 170 years, every time Democrats use government power to affect blacks, they hurt them terribly.

IMAGE: Syringe prepared for injection by Jkgroove. CC BY 3.0.