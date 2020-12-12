Guess who irrelevant Time Magazine chose for its latest Person of the Year

Save the trees! Stop global warming! Stop climate change! Protect Planet Earth! All of this — and more! — can be accomplished by consigning dead tree media to the garbage heap of history and their online presence to non-clickable, and voilà! — mission accomplished.

Nothing proves the need for the above than the announcement by none other than Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen on last century's media, NBC, that Time Magazine's — yeah, they're still hanging on for some reason — Person of the Year is...(alert: oh, what not a surprise!)

THE CHOICE:

JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year.

And you thought the Wuhan virus or Dr. Anthony Fauci or the essential frontline health care personnel or the virus-afflicted or those dying from it would be chosen. Silly you, proving you really don't understand the year from the self-elected elitists' point of view. Or something.

TIME’s Person of the Year over the course of nearly a century has been a measuring stick for where the world is and where it’s going. But how to make sense of 2020, a year without measure? A year marked by multiple crises, all at once, all over the world: A once-in-a-century plague. Brutal racial injustice. Glaring inequality. Apocalyptic wildfires. Democracy under fire. ... TIME from its beginnings has had a special connection to the presidency, as a reflection of America and its role in the world. Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President. In a year that saw an epic struggle for racial justice, and one of the most consequential elections in history, the Biden-Harris partnership sends a powerful message. “The tell of this election,” says Harris, is that regardless of “your race, your ethnicity, the language your grandmother speaks, let’s move forward knowing that the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us.”

So now you see why there is no need to sacrifice trees or spew hot air into the atmosphere for this nonexistent and mythical self-important nonsense. See how it negatively affected 50+ Bruce?

This leads to my inevitable — and much more credible — choice for irrelevance of the decade: Time Magazine. For their irrelevance. For their uselessness. For being trapped in the past. For not understanding the world today. For mistaking babbling media personalities for experts.

Be gone!