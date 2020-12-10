Google/YouTube is erasing all evidence of election fraud

Google/YouTube didn't try to be subtle. It announced on Wednesday that it would delete any videos that so much as mentioned the word "fraud" in connection with Joe Biden's patently fraudulently ascension to the top of the ticket in the days after the November 3 election. The implications of this are so enormous that it's currently difficult to assimilate all of them, let alone understand what needs to be done to hang on to American liberty.

You cannot discuss what Google just did without first turning to George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, which he wrote as a warning about the dangers of a modern totalitarian government. The book's protagonist, Winston Smith, is a member of Big Brother's party who works in the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth.

In fact, there is no "truth" in Oceania. Instead, the only "truth" is Big Brother's perpetual perfection. In his job, Winston receives messages telling him to locate past predictions from Big Brother that events had proven to be wrong. He is responsible for rewriting the statements (using a method similar to today's speech recognition technology) to conform to actual events. Then:

As soon as Winston had dealt with each of the messages, he clipped his speakwritten corrections to the appropriate copy of 'The Times' and pushed them into the pneumatic tube. Then, with a movement which was as nearly as possible unconscious, he crumpled up the original message and any notes that he himself had made, and dropped them into the memory hole to be devoured by the flames.

Having had a refresher course in how completely evil totalitarian dictatorships work, you're ready for Google/YouTube's announcement about its new policy. The policy rejoices under the Orwellian name "Supporting the 2020 U.S. election," which actually means squelching all challenges to the massive human and electronic fraud that pushed Biden over the top. The announcement begins by assuring everyone:

Our main goal going into the election season was to make sure we're connecting people with authoritative information, while also limiting the reach of misinformation and removing harmful content. The work here is ongoing and we wanted to provide an update.

As you may recall, if your memory hasn't been memory-holed, in pursuit of this main goal, Google/YouTube systematically censored any negative coverage about Biden — most especially reports about Hunter Biden's sexual and drug debauchery and about his corrupt dealings with China and Ukraine, including written evidence and first-person statements about Biden's knowledge of and profiting from Hunter's deals.

Now that Operation Big Brother Phase One has succeeded, and the AP has declared Biden the winner (something that supersedes silly little things like constitutional requirements for victory), YouTube/Google is ready for Operation Big Brother Phase Two – the Memory Hole:

Once you get past the self-serving language, you get to the meat of the matter, which I've highlighted:

Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect. Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections. For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors. We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come.

Google/YouTube has not removed a single video about the Russia Hoax, even though the Mueller Report, albeit reluctantly, totally discredited it. It also has not removed a single video about the Ukraine hoax. Indeed, so far as I know, it has never removed a single video attacking Donald Trump.

Harmeet Dhillon appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss what Google/YouTube is doing:

It is to be hoped that, as the Supreme Court justices contemplate the overt, extreme, and outcome-changing constitutional violations that the left visited on the 2020 presidential election, they also consider what will become of America if the justices put their imprimatur on the left's election fraud and its ability to rewrite history in a way that Big Brother would envy. Right now, the only person who can keep us from traveling down this road to becoming the United States of Oceania is Donald Trump.

NOTE: Here at American Thinker, as long as this policy is in effect, we will do everything we can to avoid relying on YouTube videos. However, we can't yet embed videos from other sites such as Rumble, although we're working on the problem. Meanwhile, we encourage content-providers to abandon YouTube immediately.

Image: American flag image by Jorono on Pixabay. Edited in Pixlr.