Gag-inducing media swoon over Biden naming ‘Pothole Pete’ Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary (if he takes office)

It’s actually amusing to see that propaganda media searching for anything remotely resembling actual qualifications for office in the background of Pete Buttigieg, named by Joe Biden as his transportation secretary, on the theory that he will be inaugurated as president. He has earned the nickname “Pothole Pete” for his miserable performance as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As Fox News reported:

The [South Bend] Tribune reported one year earlier that potholes at the time were the worst area repair shops had seen in “over 10 years." Lines of vehicles reportedly awaited repair for pothole damages every day.

The real “qualification” for Pothole Pete, of course, is his embrace of open homosexuality and claim to be “married” to a “husband.” NPR, the taxpayer-funded propaganda organ that dismissed the evidence that Hunter Biden has been in bed with China as a “non-story,” mentioned that “Buttigieg would be the first confirmed openly gay Cabinet secretary” as its very first descriptor of him in its coverage of Biden’s announcement of him as his nominee. Of course, that is “a fact both Biden and Buttigieg noted in remarks.”

Credit Buttigieg with honesty in listing his own qualifications, NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor:

Pete Buttigieg: "Travel in my mind is is [sic] synonymous with growth, with adventure, even love. So much so that I proposed to my husband Chasten in an airport terminal. Don't let anybody tell you that O'Hare isn't romantic."

A couple of tweets in reply were hilarious:

Simp journalism.



I've seen 50 articles about him. Not a single one discusses his qualifications. I do however know his favorite board game and marriage proposal philosophy thanks to our hard-hitting, fact-finding, deep investigative journalism industry. — Sandpit Heathen Plebe (@rev_entertain) December 16, 2020

NPR had plenty of company in emphasizing the wonderfulness of homosexual romance in the absence of any actual qualifications:

Pete Buttigieg is right. Airports are romantic. https://t.co/hEDxO1feEI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 17, 2020

Does anyone remember any media gushing about the romance between Elaine Chao and Mitch McConnell when President Trump named her as Transportation Secretary? Yeah, I don’t either. Of course, she had served in several key positions in the department of Transportation under Presidents Reagan and Bush 41, including being chair of the Federal Maritime Commission, holds a Harvard MBA, and never made a big fuss over being the first Asian-American female in her post. Even more importantly, she is a Republican.

