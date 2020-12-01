For Dr. Scott Atlas, not even a routine term-finish is enough to keep the press from acting despicably

The press has outdone itself.

Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump's coronavirus adviser, has resigned from his position, which was a routine event, given that he was a special government employee, with a 130-day term. Instead, they are claiming it's some kind of scandal or disgrace. The Associated Press expended 276 words on this man's exit and got around to mentioning that it was a 130-day term and he had reached it only at the very last paragraph, at the 257-word point, of the piece. The other 257 words were basically pure editorializing about what a supposedly awful, ignorant, anti-science guy he supposedly was, which, he wasn't.

That's called a buried lede.

Atlas was hired as a "special government employee," which limited his service to government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.

Unlike a lot of Obama-era holdouts, Atlas departed at the end of his term, and if they wanted to make his exit a story, maybe that could be the news, given that so many Obama operative never left. But instead of just reporting the news, the press is taking some amazing potshots.

Before I go into them, here's Tucker Carlson on Fox News, talking to Atlas about what he actually believes:

The video with Atlas starts at the 12:25 point, and I've set the video to start there, but I highly recommend listening to the first 12 minutes, too. It's excellent. Atlas favors herd immunity to reinforce and protect those of fragile health, same as the scholars at Oxford University recommend. He's called for the opening of schools, recognizing that the sickness rate among schoolchildren is very close to zero. Children are not the super-spreaders. That's called reading the data. That's called doing science. And sure enough, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government swamp bureaucrat who was advocating the closure of schools even with this data in hand, has now changed his tune to say the same thing Atlas had been saying all along. Perhaps that's because Nov. 3 has passed, and his interest now is to ensure a successful presidency for the fraud-soiled "winner," swamp-thing Joe Biden.

They can't beat Atlas on the facts. So get a load of this fact-free garbage from the Washington Post, reported as straight news:

Scott Atlas, the Trump administration's controversial coronavirus adviser, resigned Monday. A proponent of sending Americans back to work with few protections, Atlas lacked any background in public health and had become widely disliked in the White House, even among aides who shared his views.

When you can't get the man on facts, the next stop is ad hominem attacks. Widely disliked? Says who? Give us a name. If there are a lot of them in that claim of "widely," and the WaPo has all those many, many sources to make such a claim, a single name should come easy.

Naturally, they don't.

This is an old press game, and of the very sleaziest sort. "Widely disliked," yeah, sure.

I know a little about this. I remember the mainstream press pulling this back in 1998, when Steve Hanke, a respected Johns Hopkins University economist, went up against the Clinton juggernaut when he tried to help Indonesia's then-leader Suharto establish a currency board to save Indonesia's failing rupiah. (Speculator George Soros, by the way, is often accused of triggering that meltdown). Hanke had a record of being right, and the Clintonites knew it. Instead of admit that, they falsely claimed that he was wrong. That was because their real aim wasn't to restore Indonesia to good economic health; it was to get Suharto overthrown. Any measure to help Suharto was defiance of Clinton aims, and that meant using the sleaziest elements of the mainstream press to destroy Hanke. Since they couldn't take him down on facts, they subjected Hanke to a barrage of this exact kind of oh-he's-dislikable anonymous innuendo in a rash of scurrilous stories, Clinton working hand in glove with the swamp press. Prior to that, Hanke had been a popular and warmly regarded economist who was famous for calling things right. I remember being horrified at what they were doing because it was so at odds with the person I knew.

Here's the proof that Hanke was right: the Indonesian opposition, which overthrew Suharto for other reasons, said they too wanted the currency board, because like Suharto, they knew that it would work. If it were a bad idea, as the Clinton "blob" argued, they'd have run from it. So much for "controversial" ideas. When the Clintons, the IMF, and press got wind of this, they put a stop to that talk, and it mysteriously ended. (Nevertheless, I still have the tapes.)

So now they're putting the personal character assassination shtick to Atlas, and for the exact same reasons, because Atlas brought a brilliant outsider's perspective to this failed coronavirus struggle and really did examine evidence and look at data. He liked to employ the scientific method. But he also went up against the health bureaucracy of the Washington swamp, and his observations threatened some rice bowls. Like the Clinton creeps who wanted Suharto out, these creatures from the Washington lagoon wanted Trump out.

So for that, Atlas was "controversial."

And it never started or stopped. Get a load of this tweet that came out in September when Atlas was first appointed:

Dr. Scott Atlas is a new coronavirus adviser to President Trump.



His expertise is in MRIs, not epidemiology, and he's pushed controversial ideas, like pursuing "herd immunity" and re-opening all schools as quickly as possible. https://t.co/17wrwZgp96 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 4, 2020

He's the guy who liked to look at actual data and employ the scientific method.

The press, though, reveals that it has other fish to fry. File under media lies. File under "disgusting." No wonder no one should ever want to serve even a little term in Washington.

As for Dr. Scott Atlas, thank you for your wisdom, science, and service.

Image credit: Fox News YouTube screen shot.