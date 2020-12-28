Fight or surrender

There are lots of words to describe how we feel right now. None of them is good. It seems the left has checkmated us at every turn.

But we must shake the victim mentality. It is the antithesis of what it means to be an American.

No matter how overwhelmed we feel and no matter how daunting or hopeless our options may seem, we must fight for this country. We can do it en masse on January 6.

As a brief aside: For those who want to fight but only if victory is assured, I recommend disconnecting those two things. We can only fight onward, never knowing when, or if, we will be victorious.

If we don't fight, then we have surrendered. Those are the options. Pick one.

If we don't fight because we feel tired, discouraged, and hopeless, then we don't do justice to all who came before us — to all who risked their lives to build and protect this nation and define what it means to be an American.

Please turn down the volume in your brain that wants to say something snarky and cynical. We don't have the luxury of such thinking.

President Trump has been fighting for us for four years — fighting the left and the right, fighting here and abroad, and often fighting alone.

How dare any of us claim to be exhausted, worn out, or too discouraged to lift a finger when this man has almost single-handedly achieved so much for this country?

Now he is calling on all of us to join him in Washington, D.C. on January 6, and we must answer his call.

If you "stand with Trump" and want to fight but don't know what to do, go to Washington, D.C. and join the president and a sea of patriots.

Don't indulge the voice that says that another protest won't matter and that we need the President to do this or do that, as if any of us could possibly fathom what it's like to be in his shoes.

He has asked us to come.

And if you plan to be a bystander and stay at home, then pose this question to yourself: on January 6, will you be following news stories about the event? Will you be eager to see crowds overflowing block after block, street after street?

I bet you will.

So be one of those people to make that powerful image come to fruition. Be one of those people who contributes to an enormous swell of patriots standing with Trump, standing for honest elections, and standing in defiance of Congress to dare cross that Rubicon.

Patriots are reaching out to every single person they know to inform them of this event, light a fire under them, and help them organize. If you're not doing so already, please join this effort.

People will be flying in from all across the country. Some will be driving. Others are coordinating carpools and caravans, making pit stops in multiple cities.

Freedom-loving Trump-supporters are willing to risk harm because they know what AT commentator jasonmaratano recently wrote on a thread in reference to potential violence:

The way I see it you can either go to DC on Jan 6th and have all these things potentially happen to you, or you can wait until after Jan 20th and have these things come to wherever you are.

Here are links to organizations that are spearheading this massive protest: here, here, here (1-min video), and here (short blog post).

Freedom is now an act of resistance.

Stand for freedom. Stand for America. And stand with President Trump in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

