Even as Democrats become more anti-Israel, the Middle East is changing

Over the past few years, Democrats, from Obama on down, have escalated their fetid mixture of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic rhetoric. In the Middle East, however, the Trump administration's peace efforts have resulted in an extraordinary de-escalation of those same sentiments.

On the American left, there can’t be any doubt that Democrats are increasingly hostile to Israel. For example, among those strong enough to read Obama’s 768-page homage to himself, several have noted his hostility to Jews and to the Jewish state, views that Obama has long held, going back to his time in Rev. Wright’s anti-Semitic church or attending a party for Rashid Khalidi, Yassir Arafat’s former spokesman -- an event so vile that the Los Angeles Times still refuses to release the video of that event.

Robert Spencer noted that Obama, as he did in 2009 with his Cairo speech, still believes that the Palestinians are indigenous to the land and that Jews are the interlopers. He’s got it bass-ackwards of course. The modern Palestinians drifted into the land beginning in the early 1830s, while the Jews’ tie to the land extends back well over 3,000 continuous years. Likewise, Henry Ergas noticed that Obama managed to use classic anti-Semitic imagery to describe former French President Nicholas Sarkozy.

Farrakhan-supporter Raphael Warnock got support from Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Linda Sarsour, all three of whom are known for openly anti-Semitic remarks. There was also the spectacle of Rashida Tlaib, Peter Beinart, and Marc Lamont Hill, all of whom insist that they’re not anti-Semitic, getting together to spin antisemitic tropes.

In the Middle East, things are different. Although the Saudis have not yet signed onto Trump’s Abraham Accords, which create a new paradigm of peace in the Middle East, they are trying to reduce anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist content from their textbooks:

“While the latest… report did not find that new tolerant material had been injected into the curriculum, it did find a substantial amount of offensive material had been removed,” IMPACT-se, which reviews educational material, said in a statement. It found that the books no longer include a religious prediction of a war in which Muslims would kill all the Jews — a prophecy it said had served as a foundation for much of the anti-Semitic attitudes in the Muslim world. And the classic anti-Semitic trope that Jews, identified as “Zionist forces,” use villainous methods, including money, women, and drugs to control the world has been dropped.

That is wonderful and extraordinary news. Maybe California could take some lessons from the Saudi reformers.

The UAE meanwhile is going all-in for normalization with Israel and the Israelis are loving it:

Over 50,000 Israelis have visited the United Arab Emirates since the recent normalization pact between Israel and the UAE, according to a report this week in The Washington Post. That number is the result of only two weeks of open commercial flights between the countries, which agreed to open the diplomatic and tourism floodgates in a historic agreement signed in August. Tens of thousands more were expected to visit during the Hanukkah holiday, according to the Post. The report also said that the Jewish community center in Dubai, the UAE capital, is increasing its staff from five to “about 30” employees, and that nearly 150 restaurants have begun serving kosher food. The center is planning to build a mikvah “befitting Dubai’s luxury standards.”

For me, though, the most surprising thing of all was the pro-Zionist statement from a top Pakistani cleric:

Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, who served as Chairman of Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology – a body which advises the government and parliament on Islamic law – and as a lawmaker in the National Assembly for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party until 2018, announced over the weekend that according to Islamic theology, the historic Land of Israel “belongs only to the Jews”. According to a report by British-Pakistani writer Noor Dahri, on Saturday, Sherani endorsed formal recognition of the State of Israel, and said Muslims are obliged to acknowledge Jewish rights to the area. “This is an international issue, I support recognition of Israel,” Sherani said according to the report. “Educated Muslims need to understand that the Quran and history prove to us that the Land of Israel belongs only to the Jews. King David built the house of God in Jerusalem for the Israelis and not for the Palestinians.”

At this rate, the American Democrat party is soon going to be an anti-Semitic backwater, clinging to its prejudices as the Muslim world embraces Trump’s Abraham Accords. What the Democrats, who are invested in hate, don't understand is that the Accords are good for everyone, Jews and Muslims alike.

