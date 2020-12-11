Dr Fauci uses his personal woes to cancel Christmas, kill more restaurants and advance his global ambitions

It is not enough for an unelected so-called medical expert to load us down for ten months with unprovable and contradictory mitigation measures that have done little to stop the “surge” of Covid-19, now this Skinnerian Scrooge wants Americans to be satisfied with our memories of Christmas past, forget about Christmas present and look forward to Christmas future. But it's okay because the eminent Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of us. On November 28, the infectious disease researcher suggested we do what his family is doing for the holidays: "I'm saying, we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, we're looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021." How folksy.

In the latest of his myriad mainstream media interviews (does he ever shut up?) Dr Anthony Fauci, the "promoter," as President Trump so aptly called him, again asked us to celebrate the season without our loved ones. For the first time in 30 years, says Fauci, his children won't be coming home for Christmas. The good doctor wants us to know he's willing to sacrifice and suffer with us as he collects a steady salary in his million-dollar mansion.

Fauci wasn't finished with his family ties to the virus. When asked whether he knew anyone in his personal life affected by the illness, Fauci was ready. He told CNN's Sanjay Gupta his youngest daughter's boyfriend's brother died of unusual complications of cardiomyopathy with arrhythmia allegedly from the China virus.

28-year-old Alison is a Twitter software engineer who's understandably "very saddened" by the 32-year-old's death, said Fauci. After relating the sad death of an otherwise athletic and healthy man, the data-driven doctor failed to immediately tamp down the public' s fear of dying young from the coronavirus by adding that the survival rate for those aged 20-49 is 99.98% Naturally, medical privacy laws prevent us from ever knowing if there were contributing factors to the boyfriend's brother's death.

What makes Fauci's anecdotal family tales so abhorrent isn't the spin or the ubiquitous "we're all in this together" garbage every liberal airhead from Hollywood to DC has been spewing for the last year. As the mouthpiece for his globalist overlords using COVID-19 to regulate our behavior, what makes Dr Fauci's attempt at empathy a nightmare is the influence he has wielded in the governing of America. Fauci's fear-mongering has led directly to a transfer of power from ‘we the people' to governors more than happy to shove the "hard-steeled fist of government" down the throats of Main Street Americans.

If anyone doubts Dr. Fauci's role in shutting down schools, salons, bars, gyms, restaurants, and churches, his August, 2020 paper, “Emerging Pandemic Diseases: How We Got to COVID-19” will dispel them quickly. He and his co-author put the blame for emerging diseases on "human existence" which requires "radical changes in human behavior... chief among them reducing crowding at home, work and in public places."

For Fauci and his ilk, we are the problem, not the virus. Incredibly, in his scientific, data-filled analysis published in Cell, Fauci cites the businesses hardest hit by his agenda-driven, politically motivated COVID-19 recommendations.

Writing seven months into the decimation of small businesses across the country, a confident Dr Fauci seems to see their demise as one step closer to his vision of a depopulated earth devoid of germs. He states that we must "rebuild cities, to homes, to workplaces...to recreational and gathering venues" in order to stave off future diseases.

From Cell:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that overcrowding in dwellings and places of human congregation (sports venues, bars, restaurants, beaches, airports), as well as human geographic movement, catalyzes disease spread.

It's not about closing restaurants and other venues temporarily to stop the spread of the virus. It's not about canceling Thanksgiving and Christmas temporarily. In his own words, Dr Fauci wants to uproot humanity and return us to some non-existent utopian “ancient past" where we scrounge for berries and live "in greater harmony with nature."

To date more than 110,000 restaurants have closed. Even with billions in lost revenue, Democrat governors continue to threaten small business owners with fines, criminal charges and jail time if they do not follow their unconstitutional demands. Dr Fauci’s war on the restaurant industry is no accident. If he is to realize his stated aspiration to essentially eradicate public gathering places, why not begin with small businesses which often operate on thin margins and few reserves?

Statewide curfews have made Dr Fauci's dream of curtailing "human geographic movement" come true. On Thursday, Governor Blackface Northam issued a midnight to 5 AM curfew for all Virginians. Churches, as "places of human congregation," have also taken a big hit. At his press conference, Northam advised citizens to stay away from church buildings, "Is it the worship or the building? For me, God is wherever you are. You don't have to sit in a church pew for God to hear your prayers."

It’s been a monumental year for Dr Fauci and he’s not done.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC-BY-2.0