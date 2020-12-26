Dr. Fauci justifies lies, saying Americans can’t handle the truth

In February, President Trump projected optimism about the Wuhan virus. When he acknowledged in September that he had wanted to avert panic about the mostly unknown disease, the media accused him of trying to kill Americans – even though nothing would have changed had he panicked them. That same media now worships Fauci despite his having admitted to lying consistently to Americans about herd immunity. Why? Because he felt they couldn’t handle the truth.

You probably remember the coverage in September when Trump (God alone knows why) told Bob Woodward (an unprincipled man) that, lacking any ability to deal with the mysterious Wuhan virus back in early February, Trump made the decision to downplay the threat lest Americans panic:

NY Magazine: “Panicker-in-Chief Claims He Lied About COVID-19 to ‘Reduce Panic’”

The Hill: “Trump draws fire for saying he downplayed virus to avoid ‘panic’”

NPR: “Trump Knew Seriousness Of The Coronavirus Early On, New Book Says”

Alternet: “Trump tried to defend misleading the country about the threat of COVID-19 — it didn’t go well”

You don’t have to hit me on the head several times for me to get the message: Our political leaders shouldn’t lie to us about serious subjects. We’re a nation of mature people who ought to be trusted with information so that we can make intelligent decisions to protect ourselves. I get it. Yes.

Except it turns out that this rule applies only to a president who’s being lambasted for his proactive decisions to fight the virus, such as closing the border, even as all the “best” medical advice is saying “no masks.” Faced with this information, all that the president can do is project optimism, but Orange Man Bad is the end of every political discussion in today’s media.

Things are different if you’re Anthony Fauci, the man who gave that “no mask” advice. In his case, you are as infallible as a god. Thus, the other day, The New York Times reported approvingly that “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an adviser to both the Trump administration and the incoming [ahem] Biden administration – has begun incrementally raising his herd-immunity estimate.”

The article explains that, early in 2020, Fauci was telling people that society reaches herd immunity when about 60-70% of people are immune. A month ago, he claimed herd immunity hits at about “75 to 80-plus percent.” Now, he says it needs to be greater than 90%. (Of course, that’s still better than the World Health Organization which has jettisoned all scientific knowledge to say there is no naturally-acquired herd immunity. Only vaccinations provide immunity.) Why the lies? Fauci explains:

In a telephone interview the next day, Dr. Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks. [snip] Dr. Fauci said that weeks ago, he had hesitated to publicly raise his estimate because many Americans seemed hesitant about vaccines, which they would need to accept almost universally in order for the country to achieve herd immunity. Now that some polls are showing that many more Americans are ready, even eager, for vaccines, he said he felt he could deliver the tough message that the return to normal might take longer than anticipated.

In other words, what Fauci means is that he said to the American people, “You can’t handle the truth.”

Now, where have I heard that before? Oh, I know. In A Few Good Man, when Tom Cruise, a JAG lawyer, questions Jack Nicholson, the bad Marine colonel who lied and covered up for a murder:

Tony Fauci, like Jack Nicholson’s character, is a dangerous man. In February, Trump was relatively helpless to protect Americans in February, in large part because he was relying on Fauci. The best he could do was be a cheerleader, which is a moral good, not a moral evil. Fauci, however, has arrogated to himself the god-like power of determining what we lesser American mortals can hear.

Anyone with even a modicum of intelligence would look at Fauci’s unbroken record of bad calls, lies (including the weird little lie about his sore arm), and misinformation, and ignore him entirely. Leftists, though, the same ones who pilloried Trump, are doubling down on their Fauci worship. Tucker Carlson ably shows the unwholesome affection the left has for this smarmy bureaucratic demagogue:

America’s top-level federal bureaucrats are out of control and Fauci is Exhibit A. When Trump gets sworn in again, he needs to rein in the federal bureaucracy, and Tony “You Can’t Handle the Truth” Fauci would be a good place to start.

IMAGE: Fauci gets vaccinated. YouTube screengrab.