Does a surveillance video prove Georgia election fraud?

Georgia's Fulton County, the most populous in the state, claimed that it needed to stop absentee ballot overnight on November 3–4 because of a burst pipe. That was a lie. There was no burst pipe, and the counting didn't stop. At a hearing on Thursday, surveillance footage emerged showing that the ballots being secretly counted came from suitcases hidden under a table.

Here's what seems to have happened: in Fulton County, Georgia, the people who planned to add fake ballots to Biden's vote count on election night had an overall good plan. First, announce that a burst pipe required everybody to vacate the building until morning, and, second, count fake votes.

The planners missed two details. First, they forgot to make sure the government's documents supported the "burst pipe" narrative. Text messages emerged showing that nothing had burst. Instead, there was a quickly contained slow leak that didn't even generate a work order.

Second, they forgot that the State Farm Arena, where the counting took place, has surveillance cameras all over. On Wednesday, intrepid volunteers obtained the videos from the surveillance cameras in the room in which the count took place and, by doing so, may have discovered the election fraud smoking gun.

In the video below, at a hearing about election fraud in Georgia on Thursday, a volunteer narrates the video showing surveillance footage of the same room from four different angles:

You can see the pivotal images, below, which I've sharpened slightly and to which I've added arrows. I've made no other changes.

The first image, taken shortly before 10:00 P.M., comes from the lower-right-hand video monitor. The red arrow points to the Republican observers in the far corner of a large room. Not only do they have, at best, an extremely limited view of the tables near them, but they are also nowhere near the tables where the real action Is taking place. The green arrow points in the direction of the pivotal tables, which aren't visible on this shot:

Shortly before 10:00, a woman with long blond braids, and wearing black pants and a white shirt, heads to the observers. She tells the observers that the counting has to stop and that everyone has to leave:

Shortly before 11:00, the observers are gone, and the tables seen in the lower right-hand image are cleared:

The action shifts to the upper right-hand corner of the video. At 10:57, these desks are still piled with paper. You can see people clustered in the upper-right-hand corner, presumably getting directions from the lady with the blond braids:

At 11:00, everyone gets busy. A woman with a yellow shirt drags to her desk a rolling suitcase that she had just retrieved from under the long, black table:

Immediately after that, the woman with the blond braids retrieves another suitcase from under the table:

And next, a man in the red shirt retrieves a third suitcase from under the table:

Someone drags a fourth suitcase out from under the table, but I was not able to capture the image.

The video shows that, for almost two hours, these workers counted the ballots they'd retrieved from the suitcases. The machines can process roughly 3,000 ballots per hour, and there were multiple machines at work during those two unsupervised hours.

The narrator explained that she and her team had discovered the footage only the evening before the hearing at which she was testifying. Therefore, they hadn't yet had a chance to discover when those suitcases were hidden under the table.

As of the time of her testimony, she and her team hadn't yet learned where the suitcases came from, why they were hidden, or why they were being counted after a ruse was used to get legally mandated observers out of the room. Rational thinkers, though, can all make a good guess as to what was really going on. The mainstream media insist that because Trump-supporters didn't yet have the details behind activity that was sneaky and illegal on its face, the activity must, therefore, have been innocently sneaky and illegal.

Outside Hollywood movies, plans this complex seldom work. There are simply too many moving parts and, therefore, too many opportunities for mistakes. Forgetting about the surveillance cameras was a mistake, and it is to be hoped that every intelligent American who is not a partisan media hack — i.e., members of the public, politicians, and judges alike — understands that we're seeing something better than a smoking gun. In those surveillance videos, we're actually watching in real time the gun being used to commit the biggest crime in American history.

Image: Georgia, the Rotten Peach State. Original image by Steven Depolo (CC BY 2.0), edited by Andrea Widburg.