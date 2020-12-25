Clergyman tweets that Christmas season is about God choosing a woman to lead a revolution of reorganizing the structures of societal power

In case leftists haven’t perpetrated enough hoaxes or issued enough preposterous statements for you lately, here is another. United Church of Christ Rev. Jes Kast recently posted on Twitter: "Christmas season is about God choosing a woman to lead a revolution of re-organizing the structures of societal power by her leadership, tenderness, and faith."

Um, not entirely sure about that one, Rev. Jes. Some of us believe that Christmas has something to do with Christ, specifically His birth as the Son of God and Savior of the world. You might want to restrict your lectures on feminist empowerment and Marxist theory to the rest of the year and “let” Jesus Christ be the focus of the Christmas season.

A United Church of Christ spokesperson noted in 2011 that the church had committed to “using inclusive and expansive imagery for God and would “no longer use exclusively male language to refer to God.” The denomination's Twitter bio reads: "United in Spirit and inspired by God's grace, we accept all, love all, and seek justice for all. We are the United Church of Christ." Really?

Does the church make any distinction between, say, serial child rapists and, oh, those that don’t serially rape children? Or does it love them all equally and without judgement? Does its “inclusive and expansive imagery for God” include God as a transvestite or transgender? Agender? Pansexual? What are God’s preferred pronouns? Jesus’s? Should we refer to Jesus as “they,” or perhaps “Xir?” Has the church updated all its Bibles, hymnals, and other literature to reflect its awe-inspiring inclusiveness? Has it fully leveraged its arrogant wokeness and virtue-signaling to appeal to a younger, hipper, more progressive potential flock, even as it’s sold its soul for what it deems to be the higher moral imperative of diversity?

What we need to do is reorganize the structures of societal power so that power is stripped from the elites who believe themselves to be greater than both the citizens they rule over and the God those citizens believe in… and return it to the citizens they so disdain.

The belief and primacy of Natural Law is the only possible way a free and just society can be sustained. That is simply a historical -- and natural -- fact, though controversial in all statist and tyrannical societies. It is not an opinion; it is a reality. This was the defining factor that made the United States different than other nations, and, to the extent the U.S. has strayed from that belief, it has been to its great and rapid detriment. Simply put, if our rights don’t come from our Creator (and none of us created ourselves, did we?), then they come from man. Or woman. Bob. Or Brunhilda. Or a group of people. Republicans or Democrats, Fascists or Communists. And, if that’s the case, then none of us have any inherent rights outside of those they grant us. So, if the government wishes to incarcerate us or exterminate us, too bad, so be it.

The Bible says God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, so that everyone who believes in Him may not perish but may have everlasting life. Our rulers want us to believe in them, too-- but would Nancy Pelosi, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong un, or the Chinese Communist Party make that same sacrifice, that same promise?