Circling Vultures: The far left is at war with Biden and it's getting out into the open

We think of Joe Biden as a Democrat wretch whose main focus is on thwarting President Trump.

But have you gotten a load of the war he's having with the far left of his party? Those guys seems to be circling in for some kind of kill.

Three things leap out offhand.

First, socialist Bernie Sanders let the cat out of the bag about why there's been no stimulus checks for ordinary Americans bearing the burden of the COVID shutdowns, which is extremely bad public relations for Joe Biden's Democrats.

According to the New York Post:

Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted that fellow Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were responsible for delaying urgently needed coronavirus relief by walking away from the White House’s offer of a $1.8 trillion coronavirus package. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday, the socialist two-time presidential candidate noted Pelosi’s hypocrisy in endorsing a smaller bipartisan $908 million deal last week after rejecting the twice-as-large proposal from President Trump in October. “Democrats walked away from that deal because they wanted $2.2 trillion,” Tapper said. “That’s right!” Sanders (I-Vt.) responded, confirming it was Democrats, not Republicans, who were to blame for months of inaction.

That's bound to undermine Democrats and their popularity in Congress. After all, they made a huge whoop-dee-do about President Trump not signing off on their $2.2 trillion pork-laden stimulus proposal, which had countless goodies for their union and blue city cronies in it, with Team Trump offering $1.8 billion instead, passing instead nothing for the suffering citizens, they chose instead to cynically go political, offering zero aid to Americans with the aim of harming President Trump's reelection effort.

The hypocrisy of the Democrats' refusal to pass a domestic aid bill was breathtaking:

Trump got impeached for allegedly withholding Ukraine aid for political reasons. Nancy Pelosi withheld coronavirus aid from American citizens for political reasons. She is a garbage human. Despicable. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 8, 2020

Hat tip: Stephen Green/Instapundit

It also was obvious to many voters, as numerous Democratic moderates lost their seats to Republicans. The impact on President Trump's re-election effort is unknown.

But now it's out in the open that Democrats let Americans starve in their boundless quest for power, the news coming courtesy of socialist Bernie Sanders, who wanted that to get out. That's a headache for Joe Biden, who bills himself to voters as Mr. Reconciliation, Mr. Unity. Nope, his party is better called Mr. Pig, standing exposed for its war with voters.

Item two:

Democrats on the far left are also giving Biden grief on his cabinet picks.

Here, three of them, all crazed leftists, say they don't like Biden's color-chosen defense secretary pick, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin:

Senators Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) and Jon Tester (D., Mont.) told reporters on Tuesday that they would oppose a waiver for retired General Lloyd Austin to be confirmed as secretary of defense. Austin retired in 2016, and the National Security Act of 1947 requires that former military personnel wait seven years before being appointed secretary in the president’s cabinet. Because Joe Biden nominated Austin for defense secretary in his incoming administration, Congress must grant Austin a waiver in order to confirm the appointment.

This character from the House, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, radicality level unknown, put this out:

“Choosing another recently retired general to serve in a role designed for a civilian just feels off,” Slotkin wrote on Twitter. “After the last 4 years, civil-military relations at the Pentagon definitely need to be rebalanced. Gen. Austin has had an incredible career–but I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden Administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver."

And if the monkeywrench thrown at Austin isn't bad enough (Politico has more here) -- Biden must have thought he had it made to find a retired Black general, supposedly to reassure the left and right -- the Democratic far-left's views on the establishment leftist Neera Tanden for the Office of Management and Budget is through the roof:

According to Salon, in an article headlined "Biden's economic advisor picks are underwhelming the left, to say the least", they don't like Biden's choice for the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, for calling for curbs on public spending, and they really don't like Neera Tanden:

Many left-critics were similarly dismayed by Biden's choice to tap Neera Tanden to run the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. As president and CEO of the center-left think tank Center for American Progress (CAP) since 2011, Tanden regularly hobnobbed with wealthy business leaders from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and elsewhere in corporate America in order fundraise for the think tank, according to The Washington Post. The Post estimates that between 2014 and 2019 CAP received no less than $33 million in donations from the financial sector and between $4.9 million and $13 million from Silicon Valley companies and foundations. It has also received donations from Walmart and defense contractor Northrop Grumman. CAP argues that less than 2.5 percent of its funding from 2019 came from corporate sources, although that figure does not include money from business leaders or foundations connected to institutions like Wall Street.

Well, we don't like her either, but it's fascinating to see this level of fire coming from the left, which after all, did vote for Joe Biden and presumbly knew what they were getting.

Here's the latest and third:

Suddenly the mainstream media, Biden's handmaiden up until now, along with their social media coevals, are not ignoring Hunter Biden. Some headlines from the leftiest of them:

Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China -CNN Hunter Biden, president-elect's son, says federal prosecutors probing his taxes -NBC Hunter Biden Discloses He Is Focus of Federal Tax Inquiry -New York Times

The rest of them have headlines quite similar.

Sure, Hunter Biden is news, he's been news for awhile. But what's maybe even bigger news is that the leftist press is finally covering it. From Joel Pollak's Twitter site:

Politico before & after the election 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xyb5pX8Qi0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 10, 2020

Pollak read that as one thing:

The odds that @KamalaHarris takes the oath of office on January 20 just went up. You can’t have a president whose son faces a grand jury for selling access to his father. Taxes are the tip of the iceberg. Media may try to bury their complicity in censorship by moving on to Kamala — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 10, 2020

Tucker Carlson, who was on fire, thought the same.

We've also heard lots of noisy statements from the Squad about bullying and pushing Joe Biden toward their radical leftist agenda, claiming the man "owes" them.

It all adds up to one thing: The crazy left is turning on Biden. Seems that stealing an election first from Bernie Standards, and then President Trump has a way of leaving a leader like a spindled tree of no support, tossing and turning based nobody loyal, nobody in support. We all know that Joe Biden had no coattails, all the gains that came in the House, the statehouses, and beyond on election night, were on the Republican side, not new allies for Joe. And the rabid left is now showing its loathing for the candidate it voted for, zero coattails, leaving Biden twisting in the wind.

Couldn't happen to a finer election cheat, but for us, it portends turbulence, for him maybe a toppling.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot