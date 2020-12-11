China’s leaders understand all too well from their historical eperience how to control America : use compradors

There is a very large, rich, and influential class of Americans who owe their wealth and standing to China, having mightily prospered through business ties to the Middle Kingdom. Every educated person in China understands the way such ties linking a wealthy elite beholden to foreign interests can be used to bring down even the mightiest of nations.

The word “comprador” (买办, pronounced mǎi bàn), referring to the Chinese businessmen that allied themselves with Western imperialists, becoming wealthy, and, in the view of the Chinese Communist Party betraying the nation, is a curse word among Communists.

…there are two kinds of bourgeoisie -- the national bourgeoisie and the comprador-bourgeoisie…. The comprador-bourgeoisie is always a running dog of imperialism - Mao Tse-tung Some Experiences in Our Party’s History, 1956

Comprador Tong Kingsin (pubic domain photo)

Dex Bahr, elsewhere in American Thinker today, correctly ties minimal media coverage of (and the previous suppression of) the story of the Swalwell spy scandal to the busines interests of their corporate and individual masters:

What does Google/YouTube have in common with media outlets that have ignored the Swalwell Chinese spy scandal? CNN (WarnerMedia), NBC, MSNBC (Universal/Comcast), ABC/ESPN (Disney) and CBS (National Amusements) are all owned by companies that have been reported extensive business ties with Chinese Corporations which in turn are tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The owners of the New York Times, which include Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim who as of 2018 had a 15.4% stake, and perhaps as much as 17.4% if this account has it right, and at the Washington Post, where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought it outright, also have business ventures with China based companies (Read this May 2020 story from the Federalist for further details).

I have been for years warning Americans that China’s Communist Party wants vengeance for the appalling depredations that Western countries inflicted on China when the first version of globalism arrived on their shores, resulting in the Opium Wars -- fought to enforce the sale of opium over Chinese resistance, with the subsequent mass addiction and social decay that plunged China into poverty, violence, chaos, and humiliating subordination over the next three-and-a-half centuries. With a mere four centuries of our own history since the Pilgrims arrived on these shores, it is difficult for Americans to understand the weight of history on the Chinese mind. Their five millennia of recorded history, and their absolute dominance of their known world for thousands of years make it both natural and inevitable that China should dominate the world, and other nations pay tribute them, acknowledging their superior status.

Because the very legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party depends on its struggle against the running dogs of imperialism, the mainland regime cannot let go of the desire for vengeance. In Taiwan (or Free China, as it sees itself), historical reconciliation is widely accepted, and modern capitalist society, freely trading and prospering with the rest of thew world as equals, is comfortable. Once liberated from communism, Chinese people can ignore the ignoble impulse to vengeance. It is ideology, not ethnicity, that makes China an enemy.

Make no mistake: those business interests that are in bed with the Chinese Communists are regarded behind the walls of Tien-an-Men as despicable traitors to their own country, tools useful to the regime, to be discarded and crushed when the time arrives when power can be eze4cised from Beijing. It is a delusion to believe that they are going to democratize China and lift up the Chinese people to comfortable membership in the modern world economy as co-equals.

It is now time for Americans to understand how the Chinese themselves see their American domestic allies, including politicians like Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden’s father (already dancing to the tune of his masters): contemptible but useful pawns to be used to weaken and ultimately subdue their primary rival.