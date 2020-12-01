Bringing up the Nazis: The left tries to de-legitimize Trump's legal challenges for fair elections

Is there any Nazi comparison the left won't bring up after they've lost an argument?

Turns out President Trump's legal challenges to the highly curious result of the 2020 election are now Nazi stuff. Get a load of what this vaunted legal 'scholar' Laurence Tribe is claiming -- and Mickey Kaus's perfect reply:

When they say it's not about comparing Trump to Hitler, it's about comparing Trump to Hitler. https://t.co/jvHVMPNFfs — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) December 1, 2020

Oh, shiver. So anyone who claims an injustice was done is now setting the stage for Hitler? That's to say there's no such thing as an injustice, which is an odd thing to hear coming from a famous trial lawyer, which Harvard's Laurence Tribe is.

He's not the only one trying to delegitimize the valid and recognizable claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The left is flying in all directions to try to claim the legal challenges to election 2020 is about something other than fraud.

That would be the junk mail election with broken chains of custody, zero signature match, more votes than registered voters, the 14 or 15 GOP wave coattail victories in Congress all done somehow without the Trump coat, and that funny machine shutdown in four swing cities just ahead of a midnight direction switch in favor of Joe Biden, just like happened in Mexico and Brazil, in Brazil's case with that same Venezuela-created software. All's free and fair, of course, in Venezuela's elections, and pay no attention to those 22 long years the communists have been winning them without a single pendulum shift. Jimmy Carter, see, said so. And so did the press, at least until recently.

Nope, it's just a matter of Republicans being stupid human beings, according to New York Times columnist David Brooks. Writer John Tamny noticed, and on RealClearMarkets wrote:

In [his new book] “The Rotting of the Republican Mind,” Brooks observed in downcast fashion that “77 percent of Trump backers said Joe Biden had won the presidential election because of fraud.” To support his contention that Republicans are the picture definition of mouthbreathers, Brooks added that “Many of these same people think climate change is not real,” plus a similar number “believe they don’t need to listen to scientific experts on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” Brooks believes the U.S. is in the midst of an “epistemological crisis, in which much of the Republican Party has become detached from reality.” That's funny. Detached from reality? Has Brooks stopped to consider the Democratic home in which he has an increasingly cozy wing within?

That's certainly rich indeed, coming from Brooks, who apparently doesn't know a thing about the basics of political science, any more than Tribe gets it on law. The idea that there really was fraud and an injustice to correct, done by democratic and legal redress in an ordinary and non-riotous matter, never occurs to this creased-pants boob. The whole thing is worth reading here.

Which brings us to the Washington Post, which goes for the cynic's corner. The recount effort, see, isn't about voters getting justice, it's about Trump making money for other purposes:

President Trump has raised more than $150 million pushing his false claims about a rigged election, but a big chunk of the money could wind up as a down payment for the president's post-White House political operation – another sign that the blundering efforts to overturn the election results may not really be about winning at all. The president is running out of time and options to undo President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race after all six key battleground states where the president contested his defeat have now certified their election results as of yesterday.

The idea that anyone might see something wrong with this election and its flaming irregularities, strange judges, conflicts of interest, and intransparent officials and machines never occurs to these Washington-savvy ones. It's just about Trump making money.

Which again is crap, because this is about fraud. And speaking of fraud, let's move over to the granddaddy of all frauds, ex-President Barack Obama, whose got a cartload of blovatia.

According to the rabidly left HuffPo:

Obama likened Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud and his false assertion that he actually won the vote to the losing team refusing to accept defeat in the Super Bowl, even though everyone was watching and keeping score. “I guess if you had the other team just refuse to acknowledge it and you had half the league say ‘we’re not sure it’s true,’ you’d have a similar controversy,” Obama said in an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The first bit of the interview aired last week. “But when that starts happening, the game itself breaks down,” Obama continued. “And in this case, it’s not a game. It’s our democracy. Our democracy starts falling apart. Imagine if, going forward, every single election is treated this way, at every level. Imagine if Democrats acted this way.” President-elect Joe Biden “is going to be the next president,” Obama said, adding: “But we don’t want to get into a pattern where we are just willing to throw out what we have agreed to previously including our constitutional structure.”

Hear that? Democracy at stake. He also complains about every single election being treated this way, but makes no calls for election security, he likes it insecure like this, so that the fraud can go on, and anyone protesting and using legal means to try to right a wrong is a "threat" to democracy. Democracy to Obama is the freedom to cheat and steal elections without question.

These bids to delegitimize valid and real concerns about electoral fraud are multifaceted and vile, flying in all directions like the tentacles of kraken of its own. The fact that leftists can't come up with a single talking point but are flying in all directions to delegitimize the calls for unfair elections suggests they all know something is wrong and are cobbling together whatever retort claim they can think of. All it does is point to the fact that fraud is real and they have no intention of confronting it.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain