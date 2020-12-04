Biden changes the story of his broken foot, now says he fell after the shower, pulling his dog's tail

So now Joe Biden has changed his story about his broken foot, a little-probed story that had a funny smell from the start.

Far from being a tale of injuring himself (touch football, maybe?) and sustaining hairline fractures to his foot while playing with his dog, Biden now says he injured himself stepping out of his shower, tripping over a rug, chasing his dog, and yanking the creature's tail.

Yanking an animal's tail? Like, why? You never yank an animal's tail.

According to the New York Post:

"What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who's been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball," Biden told CNN journalist Jake Tapper in his first post-election joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. "And I'm walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That's what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story." Biden owns two German shepherds: the younger Major and the older Champ, who lived with Biden in Washington during his vice presidency.

Senile people sometimes remember things more than one way. It's possible Biden's senile and coming up with a new version, but more likely, he's just lying.

Maybe that's because his grim-faced staff went to such ends to prevent the press from seeing him walking into a doctor's office after this "not very exciting" incident. What was the purpose of that? That Joe could still walk should have been good public relations for the Biden team. But the Bidenites forced the traveling press to stay in its bus and refused to answer questions for them about this supposedly boring incident. It was just like 2011, that time when Joe stuffed a reporter in a closet to keep him from reporting the news. I wrote about that a few days ago here.

What's Biden hidin'?

Here's some other weird stuff: why is Biden always naked? This incident had him stepping out of the shower to go chase balls with his dog. Is there some reason why this guy always has his drawers off? He's famous for skinny-dipping in his pool, disgusting his female Secret Service agents, or giving them the creeps. Now he's got this new shower incident that led to the dog incident, which led to the mysteriously broken foot. Some characters on Twitter point out that a hairline fracture on his foot, supposedly from playing with his dog, is inconsistent with the kind of fall he might have taken, and an arm or wrist injury would be more common. What, again, is Biden hidin'?

Here's another thing that doesn't pass the smell test: who the heck pulls a tail on a dog? You gently pat a dog on the head. You never pull a dog's tail; it's classified on every animal welfare site as animal cruelty. Dogs need their tails healthy for balance and communication. It's the same for cats.

And Biden admits he was pulling his dog's tail, despite the danger of that? Why? It makes you wonder if he beats the dogs, too. Mitt Romney in 2012 took mountains of flak for placing his dog in a carrier on top of his car. But at least he never yanked tails. Will someone in the press ask Joe Biden about that?

It's a story that gets weirder and weirder. What is so difficult about truth in an incident involving a broken foot and some kind of claimed involvement of a dog? I sense another diversion at the dog's expense, the dog the supposed focus of the story when the real story is Biden's closely guarded and obviously declining health. Wonder what the story will be tomorrow.

