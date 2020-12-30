Barack Obama just got knocked off America’s ‘most admired man’ pedestal

For twelve long years, when Gallup has conducted its annual “Which man do you admire most?” poll, Barack Obama has topped the list. This year, though, Obama finally lost his crown. And he didn’t lose it to the man who Democrats claim got 81 million American votes. Instead, Obama lost to Donald Trump, the man the leftist establishment is laughably claiming lost the 2020 election.

It was already becoming apparent at the end of last year that Obama’s reign was ending. In the 2019 “most admired” poll, Trump and Obama tied for first place. This year, however, Obama was down and Trump was up:

Americans are most likely to name President Donald Trump and Michelle Obama as most admired man and woman in 2020. Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year. Trump's first-place finish ends a 12-year run as most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

Gallup laboriously explains that Trump didn’t really win, though. It was just that Obama, Biden, and Fauci lost:

Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans' votes.

Obama is the top choice among Democrats, at 32%, but that is down from 41% last year. President-elect Joe Biden (13%) is also commonly named by Democrats.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is named by 5% of Democrats but only 1% of Republicans, further contributing to Democrats' relative dispersion of choices.

Independents are evenly split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%), with another 3% naming Biden and 2% Fauci.

That’s as may be but as far as I’m concerned, that strained explanation is just a way of avoiding the main point, which is that Biden, the man who is alleged to have received 81 million votes, far out-shadowing Obama’s 2008 victory, came in at a measly 6%, compared to Trump’s 18%, Obama’s 15%, and Fauci’s 3%.

It’s pretty clear, by the way, although Gallup doesn’t say so, that the Gallup poll favored Democrats. That’s the only way to explain that Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris placed first and second for most admired women. Moreover, among the top ten men were a few other hard leftists: Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Bill Gates, “China” Lebron James, and the Dalai Lama. (Yes, the Dalai Lama is a leftist. He’s an open Marxist socialist despite what China has done to his country.)

But back to that point about Biden. We’ve been told that Biden got more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history. He did this without campaigning and without any primary victories in his first two runs (in 1987 and 2008). He did this despite a 47-year history in Washington, D.C., politics that included hanging with segregationists, backing a bill that destroyed a generation of young black men, and being wrong on every major foreign policy issue during those 47 years. He also did this despite losing historic numbers of immigrants, Hispanics and Asians, and black voters to the Republican candidate

What’s most striking about Gallup’s most-admired poll, is that it slots perfectly into a metric that pollster Patrick Basham raised in a much-lauded article at The Spectator. That metric is the fact that Trump prevailed in 100% of the non-polling metrics, all of which are more reliable than politically-gamed push polls:

Another anomaly is found in the comparison between the polls and non-polling metrics. The latter include: party registrations trends; the candidates’ respective primary votes; candidate enthusiasm; social media followings; broadcast and digital media ratings; online searches; the number of (especially small) donors; and the number of individuals betting on each candidate. Despite poor recent performances, media and academic polls have an impressive 80 percent record predicting the winner during the modern era. But, when the polls err, non-polling metrics do not; the latter have a 100 percent record. Every non-polling metric forecast Trump’s reelection.

While the “most admired man” poll is, by definition, a poll, it still falls into the category of non-polling metrics. That means we get to add this latest Trump win to the overwhelming non-polling data that predicted a Trump victory.

Trump won the 2020 election and he won big. That’s why I very much liked Brian Joondeph’s suggestion that President Trump, who’s being remarkably quiet, is channeling Sun Tzu and will soon drop the equivalent of a 50 megaton nuclear bomb on the utterly corrupt political establishment.

IMAGE: Smiling Trump at Town Hall. YouTube screengrab.