Apple TV promotes transgenderism

In case you missed it, the tech tyrants and media are pushing hard to get Americans to accept that there’s something called transgenderism that’s a real thing. The latest effort is Palmer, a new movie from Apple TV. The premise is that a hardened ex-con in the Deep South finds salvation raising a boy who thinks he’s a girl. Judging by the trail, there’s so much wrong with the movie, but the same trailer provides a bit of a hint as to what’s really going on with this phenomenon.

The IMDB blurb for Palmer, which is getting released on January 29, is brief: “An ex-convict strikes up a friendship with a boy from a troubled home.” I prefer the description from an Ace of Spades commenter:

This is funny: Trailer for an Apple original movie. Justin Timberlake is a hardened ex-con forced to raise his neighbors transexual boy when his mother abandons him. Of course this takes place in the south and all the evil hicks are throwing shade at him in every scene! LOL!!!

What the comment doesn’t mention is that the trailer shows only two compassionate people (and it doesn’t include anyone in the church). Instead, the good guys (or gals) are an old lady and a young black woman.

I mentioned that the movie inadvertently helps explain why more kids are transgender. To get Justin Timberlake’s character into parenting, the filmmakers had the kid lack a father and have a crazy mother who abandons him. That’s real.

Boys who over-identify with their mothers (especially crazy mothers) because they have no fathers are more likely to try to be women. It’s not complicated. And perhaps it’s getting more common because of the left’s war on men and its pattern of turning out crazy women.

Explaining the “transgender” phenomenon is one thing, and I’m sure that’s not what the movie’s creative team meant to do. The real question is why leftists are shilling so hard for transgenderism nowadays. Two things are at play here.

First, as research Cleon Skousen identified in his book, The Naked Communist, communism deliberately attacks ordinary sexuality and the family structure as a way of weakening western, Judeo-Christian norms. Additionally, communists have a long history of using sexuality to lessen individuals’ sense of control over their own bodies.

The following statement comes from a startlingly prescient list of communist goals and activities that Congressman Albert S. Herlong read into the House record in 1963. He based the list on 45 concepts drawn from Skousen’s writing: “Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as ‘normal, natural and healthy.’”

I do not believe in discriminating against people based on their sexual orientation or private sexual practices. I do believe, however, that aggressively promoting these behaviors weakens the social fabric. On the bell curve of human behaviors and family outcomes, stable heterosexual relationships tend to be the best way to raise children. Get rid of them – and, especially, get rid of fathers – and you end up with an emasculated culture that cannot withstand external pressures.

In addition to destabilizing society, there’s another reason to push transgenderism, and it’s one that George Orwell articulated in Nineteen Eight-Four:

In the end, the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense. And what was terrifying was not that they would kill you for thinking otherwise, but that they might be right. For, after all, how do we know that two and two make four? Or that the force of gravity works? Or that the past is unchangeable? If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable—what then?

When leftists successfully convince all Americans that there is no such thing as fixed gender, they have destroyed common sense and gained complete control over the people they govern.

By watching Palmer, Americans aren’t just watching Justin Timberlake trying to be taken seriously. They’re watching a direct attack on the underpinnings of American society and being subjected to an Orwellian effort to destroy their hold on reality.

IMAGE: Ryder Allen in Palmer. YouTube screengrab.