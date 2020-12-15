An angry, coughing Joe Biden wants you to know he's a 'legitimate' president, winning his election 'free and fair'

It's hard to say what was worth noting more in Biden's first grand speech to the American people upon his purported Electoral College victory: his desperate bid to convince Americans he was legitimately elected or his constant croaking and coughing.

Here's the 12-and-some-minute speech:

Here's a transcript.

In common to both, neither of these two sorry things inspired confidence.

First, take the coughing. Biden coughed his way through the speech, his voice hoarse, hacking, choking, pausing, and looking narrow-eyed and mean when at the 8:18 to 8:20 point, he spoke the word "heal."

On Twitter, all they could say was that Biden must have COVID. That may or may not be true, given that right now, there's considerable seasonal flu (much of it falsely identified as "COVID" to get the numbers up), and more to the point, Biden hides and conceals information about apparently badly deteriorating health.

According to the Daily Mail:

Social media users took to Twitter to voice their worry and crack jokes with one user saying 'Drink some water, Joe. You’re scaring us.'

One Twitter user asked 'Does Biden need a COVID test?' and another chimed in 'Someone get Biden some Robitussin stat!!!'

In a livestream after his speech Biden insisted a minor cold was to blame saying: 'Thank you, I have a little bit of a cold, I'm sorry, but look, you know, you did it, you did it, not a joke.'

What kind of bad-imitation-of-Obama explanation of "you did it" is that?

Biden has had a major array of health problems, and most of them quite visible to television viewers. His growing senility is item number one, slurring and garbling his speech, talking out of turn, and misidentifying so many things. And most recently, he broke his foot, claiming he somehow got out of the shower and chased his dog, in what sounds like a signal that his bones are in a very fragile state. He's also in the past been hospitalized for two aneurysms, one of which ruptured and took him out of service, and later was seen with blood seeping from his eye, all during times of pressures of high office and high office campaigning. That's also been accompanied by deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. He's also given reason to think his stamina is very low, having ended most of his "fix-is-in" campaign days as early as 9:00 A.M.

Sound like a guy in the peak of health? Well, he got a physician to sign off on him, claiming he was in the peak of health, as if these things can't be fixed or at least massaged by pols. he hasn't released his medical records to provide some kind of proof, and as far as Biden is concerned, an "expert" said it, so that makes it true, as if doctors can't have partisan biases like anyone else.

And speaking of "experts" and obedience to authority, the content of Biden's speech, focusing desperately on wanting to be accepted as a legitimate president, something even Obama must be laughing about, suggested something there, too, was way off.

Seriously, this was his big first speech, accepting the result of the votes of the Electoral College, and instead of saying "thank you very much" and talking about all the good things he wanted to accomplish, Biden instead focused on claims that the election was all free and fair and he was the legitimate president and therefore worthy of respect. It was pathetic. He began (emphasis mine):

Good evening, my fellow Americans. Over the past few weeks, officials in each state, commonwealth, and district, without regard to party or political preference have certified their winning candidate. Today, the members of the Electoral College representing the certified winner, cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States in an act just as old as our nation itself. And once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution and the will of the people prevailed. Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong. The Electoral College votes which occurred today effect the fact that even in the face of a public health crisis unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetime, the people voted. They voted in record numbers. More Americans voted this year than have ever voted in the history of the United States of America. Over 155 million Americans were determined to have their voices heard and their votes counted. In the start of this pandemic, this crisis, many were wondering how many Americans would actually vote at all. But those fears proved to be unfounded. We saw something very few predicted, even thought possible, the biggest voter turnout in the history of the United States of America, a number so big that this election now ranks as the clearest demonstration of the true will of the American people, one of the most amazing demonstrations of civic duty we’ve ever seen in our country. Joe Biden : (04:09)

It should be celebrated, not attacked. More than 81 million of those votes were casts for me and Vice President-elect Harris. That too is a record. More than any ticket has received in the history of America.

Note his emphasis on "certified" as his first bow to "experts." Nothing to him, it seems, is manifest, as it would be to a normal president-elect; he needs to whip out the "certified" as though he's talking about the validity of a used car that he bought.

Memo to Joe: If you have spend your first grand speech to the American people to tell us you're legit, you aren't.

And that bears more note, because later down in the speech, he listed all the experts he could think of to "prove" that he won the election — Republican governors, Republican judges, flawed recounts with zero signature matches, along with low-level Democratic political machine operatives and revoltingly praised electoral officials, the ones who wheeled out the suitcases after dark, cheered the throwing out of GOP election-observers, and put paper over their windows to prevent any viewing of their vote-"counting."

In Biden's argument, if a politically appointed blue-state judge said an election was free and fair, well, then, how could it possibly not be? Is a "plata o plomo"–threatened Republican-appointed judge the same? Well then, even better.

Never mind the witness testimony presented in legislatures about multiple countings of ballots, ballots with no creases, trans-state transport of ballots to be counted in two states, the multiple ballots mailed, the dead people votes, the counties with more ballots than registered voters, and the strange spike in Biden votes from four big Democrat-ruled cities that happened in the dead of night just after Republican observers were ordered to leave.

As for Republican governors, Biden would have you forget there's a such thing as RINO and that the distinct possibility exists that some were threatened and intimidated — and that some were cowards who didn't want to rock the boat among all the political machinery in their home states. Who cares? Hain't they got the title? The title makes it legit.

Meanwhile, he says nothing about the statistical anomalies: that Biden won without Florida or Ohio? That gargantuan numbers of ballots had just Biden filled in? That Biden won the presidency with well less than 90% of the Black vote? That Biden, who couldn't draw 100 people to his campaign rallies, somehow proved more popular than President Obama? (Someone be sure to tell that to Obama and see what he says.) Or that gas was less than $3 a gallon, a very reliable presidential election indicator? Or that Biden had some curiously missing coattails, and a red wave nearly toppled Nancy Pelosi's Democrat-led House and thus far, held the Senate? No Republican seats were lost, yet somehow, all those pro-red-wave voters desperate to throw out their Democratic congresscritter, all wanted Biden, not Trump. And this doesn't even get into the issue of Dominion Voting Systems and its Smartmatic machines, the very machines whose technology was developed in Venezuela, the nation which "elected" socialist Hugo Chavez multiple times in a miasma of well-proven fraud, starting from 2004?

But according to Biden, having the word of experts, the full administrative state, means everything is right, and he's a legitimate president even to the people because someone else, someone coopted for various reasons, said so.

What's more, with all of these repulsive vote-rigging irregularities. he seeks to ram it down our throats that the whole thing is 'democracy,' much as Hugo Chavez once did. Biden demands it specifically of Americans who elected Trump, bringing up the comparison to Trmp's victory (a very odd thing for a purported winner of an election to do). Then he demands that everyone accept it as his landslide since it was 'no different' from Trump, who, unlike Biden, led a black-swan mass movement:

Together, the Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes, well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory. 306 electoral votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016, excuse me. At the time, President Trump calls the Electoral College tally a landslide. By his own standards. These numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now. If anyone didn’t know before, they know now.

One other little fact-check problem with this: Given that he's touting his numbers as the same as Trump's, it should be noted that Biden's Democrats never, never accepted the result of the 2016 election, and went to spectacular ends to thwart it, so far from accepting this Biden victory, even if it was real, as Trump's was, leaves Republicans free to return the favor.

Another thing that's galling in his speech is his claims that democracy was 'threatened' by Trump as he sought to contest the results of the election and got let down by some pathetic cowardly judges as well as the ward-heelers of the four anomalous deep-blue cities. Somehow asking isn't democratic, and Biden didn't even wait for the results to be played out, he was playing president and making 'Office of the President-Elect' speeches and pronoucimentos the day after.

That's some faith he has in experts, or more likely, yes-men. If this is his opening statement to the American public, all it shows is that we are in for some tough times, a president who knows we don't believe a thing he says, and therefore to rely on the word of others for his legitimacy as proof he belongs in the White House. We're also in for a bath of lies with buzzwords that mean nothing to Democrats such as democracy and will of the people. He'll use it when he tries to shut down fracking, rams through the green new deal, hands cronies money and pardons Hunter Biden.

This doesn't sound like confidence, this sounds like con-man, a guy who knows we know he cheated and wants to gaslight us into thinking something different.

Image credit: Joe Biden via shareable YouTube screen shot.