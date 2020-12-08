America need representatives with courage

Have we lost the courage to fight?

No one can seriously doubt that there's a left-wing socialist movement in our country that seeks total domination of the American people. There was a time when such statements would have been challenged and considered reckless rhetoric from conspiracy theorists. That was before we saw the emergence of a radical contingent of elected officials openly slandering our Constitution and the traditional values that are the foundation upon which we are built. In 2018, a gang of extremists, which became known as "The Squad," were elected to Congress. Since then, we have heard more from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan than the rest of the Congress combined.

How is it possible that four freshman members of the House of Reps became the loudest and most strident voices in what is widely considered the second greatest prestigious and deliberative body in the world, surpassed only by the Senate? Two years ago, these political activists were unknown outside their neighborhoods. However, once elected, they hit the ground running and seemed to be on every interview program in the country, spewing their socialist dogma with impunity. The mainstream media embraced them as if they were oracles, to be heralded as visionaries with a better plan for our country's future. That plan was grounded in the belief that government should be the final arbiter of all decisions affecting our day-to-day lives.

With media power as the wind at their backs, those four renegades bullied their way into prominence by labeling all detractors as racists, sexists, and xenophobic monsters with an irrational fear of foreigners. It's a despicable tactic but an effective one. The left has become masterful at limiting free speech to what leftists agree with. Social media, once an arena of ideas and opinions, have become a sinister sentinel of thought control, hovering over each post with a censorious warning to each user that he will be silenced if he dares to refute the prevailing wisdom of the oligarchs who monitor him. This technological tyranny has made the media companies so drunk with power that they lie, distort, and cheat us out of our right to free speech.

We didn't elect them to govern us, so, how do they get away with it? The answer lies in the ineffectiveness of our elected officials to take action against billionaire tech moguls who have the money to buy the people who could stop their perfidy. Democrats receive the most money from their liberal allies in Silicon Valley, so, other than some mild criticism of their masters, they have no intention of stopping the cash flow. But what's the Republicans' excuse for not going public often and vociferously against the clear and present danger of having our speech monopolized by a few robber barons in need of chastisement? There are about 200 GOP House members, many of whom have been in office for decades. Nevertheless, they are less well known than those four stentorian squad members who have only recently arrived at the Capitol in D.C.

Sadly, we don't have enough reps with the courage to go into battle against the enemies of this republic, who have no fear of eroding our nation from within the walls of that hallowed chamber. If we are to survive these corrosive ideas, eating away at the structure that keeps us from falling, we need reps with the level of patriotic fervor that created us 250 years ago. Our enemies gain strength from our timidity. Moreover, they know how to fight dirty. We know they tried every crooked scheme imaginable to oust the president we voted for. They failed because voters were no longer fooled by their pernicious chicanery. Now it seems possible that they have decided that the only way to get him out of office was to rig the election.

As of this writing, myriad investigations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections are underway in several states. Recently, Tucker Carlson's guest was Dr. Robert Epstein, one of the foremost experts on the effects of Big Tech on politics. The following is a prediction made by Dr. Epstein prior to the recent election. "Google and similar companies like Facebook are completely unregulated in the United States, so they can do whatever they please. And if they all work together in 2020 to support the same presidential candidate, which is very likely, they can shift upwards of 15 million votes with no one knowing they've been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace."

If that's true, we have lost the most essential right of a free country: the ability to vote in fair elections. The time for reticence is over! We put reps in office to fight for us, not to meekly occupy a seat while America's enemies eviscerate the cherished values and freedoms fought and died for during centuries of struggle against those who would subjugate us. If you don't have the stomach to fight, get out of the way so we can replace you with leaders that have the intestinal fortitude needed to protect us from a rapidly emerging autocracy!