A bit of common sense about elections and what they mean

You and I are witnesses to a crime; we are witnessing a criminal conspiracy to steal the American presidential election.

What, in your opinion, is this crime's most astonishing feature? Is it how brazen it is? It is, after all, being done right out in the open, as if to rub our noses in what is being done to us. Is it the widespread corruption of our political process that has now been revealed, made too obvious to overlook by anyone any longer? Is it the efforts of what Rush Limbaugh calls the drive-by media to bury the story?

The American Idea — government by, for, and of the people under the Constitution — first and foremost requires elections that are as clean as a whistle. Clean elections are the Constitution's first line of defense, and making certain that elections are clean and fair is our first duty to the Constitution. To allow stolen elections is to abandon everything the Founders gave us.

Stalin is famously reported to have said that it does not matter who votes; what matters is who counts the votes. With political actors controlling the outcome of elections no matter how the vote actually goes, America becomes a country run by the vote-counters, not the people. America becomes a country like Venezuela or the Soviet Union in the most fundamental fact of who rules.

The Democrats have been chipping away at America's constitutional order for more than a century. They are now primed for their Big Push that will take that order down once and for all. Don't let them.

Getting away with stealing elections is essential to the Democrats' strategy. Letting the vote-counters decide who wins and who loses elections will make it easy for them to get rid of the Electoral College and the First and Second Amendments and to do everything else they have long wanted to do and have been prevented from doing only by America's voters.

Tragically, it is getting very late for Americans who care about America to get serious about winning the fight for clean elections. If the vote-stealers get away with it this time, it is not going to be easier to win the fight later on. Pundits who write about the GOP's great prospects in 2022 and 2024 are living in a dream. True, the criminality of the Democrats is being revealed for all to see, and it is reasonable to expect millions of voters to turn away from the Democrats in disgust. But consider the significance of the fact that the Democrats are no longer even bothering to hide what they are up to. They evidently believe that ultimate victory is in the bag. The same people who are stuffing ballots and switching votes from Trump to Biden are planning to open the borders and give citizenship to all comers, making their project of stealing elections and winning elections easier every year and every election.

We can all do something, some more than others. We can all make every effort to light a fire under every Republican official to get in this fight with everything he has. The Republicans need to get real and put up the kind of all-out political fight that can save them from political extinction, and save the Constitution while they are at it.

Now is the time to get serious about saving our country from those who would steal it from us. The hour is late. Do whatever you can to make a difference — while you still can.

Robert Curry serves on the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute. He is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.