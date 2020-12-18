December 18, 2020
Is Trump winning the fraud argument?
President Trump has argued "fraud" and the voters are apparently listening:
For the second day in a row, a new voter survey has found support for President Trump’s vow to fight on with his challenge to the election, with more believing that it was plagued with fraud.
While a Tuesday Pew Research Center survey said that it was mostly Republicans who believed that fraud occurred, the new McLaughlin & Associates poll found that all voters, by a 46%-45% margin, believed that there was fraud.
Beyond that, Rasmussen now reports that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that the media hid the Hunter Biden scandal to help his father’s presidential campaign.
What happens now? I think that Democrats should not underestimate the extent to which Americans want answers about the 2020 election vote.
Image credit: Pixabay public domain