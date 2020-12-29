2020 Election: I’m not mad, I’m furious

I am not mad about the massive election fraud. I am furious with the white-hot fury of a thousand suns. This Republic cannot long endure if its electoral system is thoroughly discredited by the widespread, and successful fraudulent schemes of big-city political machines in six swing states. It’s all out there in plain sight, no matter how hard the DemMedia tries to hide it.

Within a week after the election, the alarm was sounded. Larry Correia, novelist and retired accountant, asked on his website for a response from auditors and anti-fraud veterans to this question: “In your entire career, have you ever seen a case that threw up this many flags that DID NOT turn out to be fraud?” Over 50 people responded. All of them said with this many flags it was always fraud.

The obvious response to these flags should have been for Republicans at the state level in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to immediately seize the evidence to forestall a cover-up. Ballots and voting machines in eight big cities should have been seized by investigators and forensically examined by anti-fraud experts.

The only forensic audit of the Dominion Voting Systems was held in Antrim County, Michigan. The report found the machines were spitting out 68% of ballots as “in error” so that an “adjudication system” could reassign them to a candidate, chosen by a computer algorithm or by a human somewhere in the world connected (locally or remotely) to the system. Contrary to lies from Dominion, the voting machines were connected to the Internet. A whistleblower in Michigan testified to that in a legislative hearing. Read the report. That was just one of many ways Dominion cheated the system.

How can anyone ignore how vote counting was stopped in the middle of the night? In Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada officials mysteriously quit counting after midnight. Once that only happened in Cook County, Illinois. Now it’s all over the country.

We know for sure that the ballot counting in Atlanta and Detroit was an anti-Republican operation. They blocked Republicans from observing the count in Detroit. In Atlanta they kicked them out around 11 P.M. Then, as captured on security cameras, four people pulled out rolling suitcases of ballots hidden under a table. They then ran them through the tabulating machines multiple times.

The Republican Party has been labeled the “stupid party” in the past. The failure to fight against pro-fraud changes in election systems around the country demonstrated that. Now leaders like Mitch McConnell are proving that too many in the party are cowards in addition to being stupid. The alternative explanation is that they are so afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome that getting him out of the White House, even with a fraudulent election, is worth any price.

Despite Republican leaders fleeing the battlefield, their voters in Georgia are probably going to send two Republicans to the Senate. That is no consolation to conservatives who can foresee what President Kamala Harris will do to this country with her retreads from the Obama Administration. I have no doubt that Joe Buy-me will be pushed out of office. It’s only a matter of time.

What should we do? Until January 20th we should support all attempts to undo the fraudulent selection of Democrat electors in battleground states. If we fail, thereafter we should repeatedly deny the legitimacy of El Presidente Joe Biden. He had a banana republic election and he deserves the title.

Here in Georgia in two years we should throw the Republican governor and secretary of state out of office with a recall petition or in the 2022 Republican primary. It’s time for the business-as-usual Republicans to be shown the door. Replacing them should be conservatives who are willing to fight back against the Saul Alinsky inspired subversion of our country’s institutions. To borrow from the great movie Galaxy Quest, “Never give up. Never surrender!”

Suburban Lawyer is an attorney in Georgia who has been practicing law for over 45 years but gave up on litigation years ago concluding that too many judges are intellectually dishonest, or in a word, "crooked."

Image: Thomas Nast