With the election over, Twitter continues to censor Trump supporters

The tech tyrants had two choices when faced with the fact that almost half of American voters believe that Biden’s victory resulted from fraud. They could have encouraged full transparency, urging states to make all voting information available so that people could trust the outcome. Or the tech tyrants could have doubled down on the censorship. It was inevitable that they would choose the latter course. That’s why they’re trying to make it impossible to share reports about election fraud.

A few examples will suffice to make the point.

Twitter has so far refrained from deleting President Trump’s tweets or banning him from the site. (It has, however, said that the moment Trump leaves the White House he’s off Twitter. Twitter might find, to its surprise, that when Trump goes, its business model collapses.)

However, Twitter is now policing and commenting on almost every tweet President Trump puts out. These tweets show the different types of censorship Twitter is imposing:

These states in question should immediately be put in the Trump Win column. Biden did not win, he lost by a lot! pic.twitter.com/ywiw6sPicI https://t.co/C1g9LZpMah — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Note the magisterial tone to the passive-voice statement Twitter employs: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Twitter is correct. Democrats dispute the claim that their party engaged in massive fraud to push a senile old man, beholden to corporatists and communists, over the top in what was otherwise a strongly conservative election. In turn, Democrats claim it was probably the cleanest election in American history, a contention Republicans strongly dispute.

With that factual schism between the two parties, logic dictates that any Democrat-oriented tweet that denies fraud would also get a magisterial warning, passive-voice warning about the claim being disputed. After all, roughly half of America thinks that fraud occurred. If you thought that, though, you’d be so very wrong:

I won't be president until January 20th, but my message today to everyone is this: wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 9, 2020

Remember, at least 70,000,000 Americans dispute the claim that this doddering, corrupt old fool will be president, yet Twitter is silent.

It's never a good time for an outgoing administration to play politics with the timely handover of power.



Now is a particularly terrible one. https://t.co/JyT5fcUAKe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 12, 2020

Republicans strongly dispute that Trump is either outgoing or that he is playing politics in the face of massive election fraud. And again, Twitter is silent.

Twitter is also making it impossible for ordinary people to share information. A post at Natural News resonated with me because I’d just pointed out today to a friend that I hadn’t received any Republican literature before the election, only Democrat literature. In the past week, all that delayed Republican material has been filling my mailbox. Therefore, I tried to tweet out the post, only to have Twitter stop me:

First, you get the coy message that “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – let’s give it another shot.” Second, along comes the censorship: “We can’t complete this request because the link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.” I guess when you’re dedicated to committing fraud, the truth is “potentially harmful.”

Nor was that a one-off. The same thing happened when I tried to tweet out the story about Dominion software allegedly deleting over 2.7 million votes while giving another 500,000 Trump votes to Biden:

As always, let me remind everyone that the tech tyrants have held themselves out as America’s public square for over a decade. Indeed, in the beginning, their rules demanded of the public only the same civility and lack of criminality seen in the real public square. They cannot suddenly claim that the constitutional laws are inapplicable to them.

It’s only since 2016 that the tech tyrants turned into Big Brother, something they’ve done to destroy Donald Trump. As Dan Bongino rightly said, it would be as if there were a physical public square and the tech giants bought up all the surrounding streets. At first, these new landlords invited everyone to enter.

However, once all other public communication sites vanished, they changed the rules: Henceforth, no one could enter without their permission or speak without their say-so.

During his second term, President Trump and the Department of Justice need to bring these corporations – the most powerful corporations in the world's history – to heel, and he needs to do it fast. Otherwise, we’ll see that 2020 was just a trial run for the real horrors of the 2024 election.