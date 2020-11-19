Who wants Trump to concede?

Let's look at this Politico post

A plurality of voters believe President Donald Trump should immediately admit defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, while just under half of Republican respondents said Trump should concede the 2020 election if he cannot eventually produce evidence to support his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. The poll, published Tuesday, reports that 46 percent of registered voters think Trump should concede to Biden “right away.” That total includes 72 percent of Democrats surveyed, 43 percent of independents surveyed and 17 percent of Republicans surveyed.

Check out the independents. It sounds to me like a majority are not calling for an immediate concession.

My "own unofficial unscientific poll" suggests that a lot of my contacts are not content that so things about this election are not explained.

First, how does a candidate lose the general election but brings so many new members to the House? The GOP story on the House is phenomenal. Do you remember the last time that the loser in the election won everything on the ballot? Was Joe Biden the only Democrat that the country wanted to vote for? It sure looks like that.

Second, we need to know why these cities are such a mess when it comes to counting votes. Why are dead people voting? Shouldn't every state clean up its voter lists frequently? What's the point of not having an idea on who can vote?

Third, the GOP, especially if they win the U.S. House in 2022, should pass a law banning sending ballots to voters who do not solicit them. We are talking about electing a president, not sending credit card applications.