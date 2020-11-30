What's Biden hidin'? Biden team won't let fawning media off bus to cover his dog-broke-my-foot story

It might be called a metaphor -- Joe Biden getting off to his purported presidency -- on the wrong, or broken, foot.

Which might explain why Biden didn't want to let the news get out.

Biden blocked reporters from taking pictures of him and his broken foot, something he claims to have sprained with hairline fractures while playing with his dog named 'Major.'

According to RedState, which has an excellent curation of various reporter tweets, Biden attempted to hide from press scrutiny of his condition, this time by refusing to allow reporters to get off the bus. Here's a screenshot sample of the shareable tweets, with the clickable links to them here:

Which is ridiculous stuff. This is a mundane story about a sprained foot in what's one of the few things Biden-beat reporters are allowed to cover, which is stupid dog stories.

Yet the Biden team is acting like Kim Jong Un's on the dog matter and the questions about Biden's health. Questions abound as to how one shattered a foot while playing with a dog. It's possible perhaps. But more likely, Biden's physical condition is as tenuous as his mental one, impacted by his advanced age. There are plenty of reasons he didn't campaign, yet still "won" the presidency, and this is likely one of them.

It's part and parcel of how Biden treats the press, which isn't with a few snarls at reporters, as President Trump does, but by actually repressing valid news stories, and with it, a free press.

Biden, recall, once locked a reporter in a closet in 2011, ahead of the 2012 election. According to this entertainingly written story (get a load of the intro) from the Miami New Times:

Gov. Rick Scott has had his well-known tiffs with the Florida press pool, but at least he's not locking them in closets. Vice President Joe Biden was in the Orlando area last week headlining a private fundraiser for Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. Journalist Scott Powers of the Orlando Sentinel was selected as the pool reporter, but to prevent him from mingling with guests before the veep arrived, Biden's team basically locked the journalist in a closet. "Turns out the veep hadn't arrived, but about 150 guests (minimum donation $500) were already in the house," the Sentinel's recount reads. "So to prevent Scott from mingling with the crowd, a member of Biden's advance team consigned him to a storage closet — and then stood outside the door to make sure he didn't walk out without permission." Powers was locked in the closet for about 90 minutes and allowed out only to hear Nelson and Biden deliver their remarks. He was then locked back in the closet in the private home of developer Alan Ginsburg.

After the deed was done and the news was repressed (this was about what Biden was saying to campaign donors in private, as opposed to his phony statements in public), Biden apologized, because it's easier than allowing the usual protocol of letting the press follow him around. He got away with it then, and all it did was make it his way of doing business. Watch for an apology on this one, too. The dog, see, ate his homework. The only thing Biden won't do is change his behavior.

The incredible thing about this is that this isn't a hostile press. It's a fawning, drooling, lapdog press, that reports dog stories and what flavor ice cream Joe chooses. But even when one of those stories leads to real news, such as the highly non-transparent news of Joe's health, the stonewall goes up. Biden doesn't answer questions. Nobody's allowed to even ask.

So now we know he's got a broken foot, with a fairly improbable excuse. And once again, nobody can cover the news. What's Biden hidin'?

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0