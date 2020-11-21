We learned who shot J.R., but will we ever learn who voted for Biden?

The "Dallas" TV series was a huge success in the 1970s, 1980s, and even 1990s. On March 13, 1980, the season ended with someone shooting J.R. Ewing, the Texas oilman that everybody loved to hate. The show's fans spent most of the summer wondering "Who shot JR"? In fact, it was millions, and around the world: Who shot J.R . ? Some 83 million people in the country saw the show or an amazing 76% of all of the TVs in the US . As I recall, it was Kristin who shot him and the mystery was over!

Forty years later, many of us are asking a different question: Who voted for Biden? How did this man win the election given the red wave that swept the U.S. House and state legislatures? The GOP won everything that mattered, and specially so, looking ahead to redistricting

Biden may be taking the oath of office in January but the numbers just don't add up, as David Catron wrote

In the end, to accept Joe Biden as our legitimate chief executive, we must believe the voters hammered the Democrats in congressional, state, and local elections, yet decided to elect the “leader” of their party president.

We must believe that Biden dramatically underperformed among minority voters, yet received 10 million more votes than Barack Obama.

We must believe that virtually all of the reliable election bellwethers were wrong.

We must believe that all of the elections in the swing states were conducted honestly and that the Venezuelan software used to tabulate the votes was secure.

All of this beggars belief.