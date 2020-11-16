We are in the fight of our lives

This election, these past five years, all the events that have transpired point to one thing - - submission. The political class was shocked as an outsider came in, like a raging bull in their meticulously planned-out china shop and smashed it up as best he could. They have been throwing everything they can at the man and at those – we, the People -- who elected him. All the attacks, from Russia to leaked tapes, leaked documents, turncoats from the administration, Kavanaugh hearings, impeachment, blatant lies about his statements (fine people on both sides, I’m looking at you here) and on and on.

The political class and media are in overdrive giving Biden an air of authority and the presumption of victory, while legal cases, manual ballot counting, and questions about ballot fraud abound. Yet, Biden gets the moniker “president-elect” with all in flux. This is a psyops campaign to demoralize us, demonize us, and depress us.

Are elected Republican officials on our side? No! They are more interested in adulation from the propaganda press, including Fox News. Al Gore did not concede until two recounts were done, a third on the way, and it was December 12th.

We have Rollover Romney, Bend-over Bush and the NeverTrump crowd all proclaiming “president-elect” Biden. With their ally, Benedict Roberts, they are hoping the Justices on the Court will feel tremendous public pressure not to “rock the boat” or cause public unrest by overturning an election that “everyone” decided was settled for Biden.

If we do not demand satisfaction via judicial oversight, where facts can be presented, investigated and ruled on, what appears to be blatant and open fraud will become the only way to win elections.

Some people are saying, “Well, in 2022. . . .” Total. Absolute. Rubbish. If in 2020, Democrats blatantly commit fraud and win, then in 2022, they won’t? Without consequences, Democrats will commit fraud every time. If the courts will not remedy alleged fraud now, will they in 2022? Unless it is Republican fraud; then, judges will remedy it (see North Carolina).

The call for unity and peace comes from Biden’s teleprompter. had him say. Did Biden forget the last five years?

What is Biden’s idea of “peace and unity”? The economy-crushing Paris accord, anti-white Critical Race Theory, gender pronoun hate crimes, open borders, amnesty, citizenship to trespassing foreigners, packing the Supreme Court, statehood for Washington DC and Puerto Rico, assaults on the second amendment and more. The Trump Accountability Project, now “rescinded”, called for list of names of those who supported Trump to “make them pay.” Talks of camps to punish Trump voters? That’s us. Re-education programs abound. This is peace and unity?

If those yelling about peace and unity really wanted peace and unity, they should have led with “We have heard the election irregularity complaints and, while we see no evidence of this, we need to ensure Americans have confidence in this election. These challenges need to have their day in court and we will abide by the results.” Instead, they went straight to “sit down and shut up.”

Trump should hold rallies in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona with a U-Haul truck as the backdrop. He should take his case on mail-in ballot fraud and signature validation to the people. And then he should do to Democrats what they did to America:

He should open the U-Haul trucks, each packed with millions of ballots and announce that the other side says they want to count every vote/ballot. These are uncounted ballots, so let’s deliver them to the election board to be counted. After all, the Democrats insist on counting every ballot, not matter when it was delivered.

This is a dare to Democrats to support Trump’s position of counting every legally cast ballot. Force Democrats to say those other ballots are not legal. Make Democrats make Trump’s case. If Democrats fail to do so, Trump delivers the votes to be counted. Trump should ensure he gets the popular vote too. Make the media defend election ballot laws, rules, and integrity.

If there is a vote count, call your representative, and demand one-to-one oversight. If that isn’t given, representatives must refuse to certify the election results. They have that right. If judges see fraud and do nothing, your representative must refuse to certify the election results. Where there are no vote counts, you must still call your Republican representatives to stand for election integrity. We must counter the message to “sit down and shut up”.

If we do nothing, Biden will be installed as president and we lose the Supreme Court. Towering Thomas will probably not last four more years, giving Benedict Roberts the position of swing Justice so he can get the press positive treatment he so craves. Rollover Romney and Cowardly Collins will likely let them expand the court and surrender on adding states. How do we come back from that?

Image: An 1884 political cartoon from Romania showing groveling conservative politicians. Public Domain.