WaPo, House Democrats, federal bureaucrats create fake news that USPS whistleblower 'recanted' testimony on back-dating ballot postmarks

When a brave Postal Service whistleblower threatened to derail the plan to steal the election for Joe Biden, his testimony had to be discredited, so the plan could move forward. Democracy dies in fake news.

Psy ops — convincing the public that Biden legitimately won the presidency so that President Trump would be pressured to concede before evidence of ballot fraud could be accumulated and presented to the Judicial and Legislative Branches — was the heart of the attempted fraud. The New York Times, perhaps intoxicated with hubris, tweeted out the game plan before realizing that it was confessing, at which point the tweet was deleted. Fortunately, others preserved it:

Video of Erie, Pennsylvania postal worker Richard Hopkins stating that his supervisors ordered employees to back-date mail-in voting ballots after Election Day was a threat that had to be quickly neutralized.

For the record, Erie postmaster Rob Weisenbach adamantly denies this.

Senator Lindsey Graham quickly acted:

Richard Hopkins's [video] was cited by Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary, in a letter to the Justice Department demanding a federal investigation into the matter.

The federal bureaucracy quickly reacted in defense of its Deep State allies.

After Hopkins came out and blew the whistle, federal agents attempted to coerce him to change or water down his story. Unfortunately, for the federal agents, they weren't dealing with some stooge, Hopkins recorded their conversation and is now blowing the whistle on them.

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas quickly published recorded excerpts of the browbeating Hopkins endured from a Postal Service inspector general:

House Democrats:

...asserted that Hopkins had "completely" recanted his allegations on Monday following an interview with postal service investigators. The IG's office briefed Congress on its investigation of Hopkins' claims, Democrats said.

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.



O'Keefe responded:

And so did Hopkins:

USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins demanded Tuesday night that The Washington Post retract a story suggesting he 'recanted' his claims regarding directions he was given by his Erie, PA postmaster to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day — the story was a lie, he did not recant.

In his video demand for a retraction, there is this:

"My name is Richard Hopkins, I am the postal employee who came out and whistle blew on the Erie PA postal service," he said in the video. "I am right at this very moment looking at a article written by Washington Post, says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering — I'm here to say that I did not 'recant' my statement, that did not happen, that is not what happened and you will find out tomorrow."

Miranda Devine of The New York Post described the ordeal Hopkins was facing, while receiving none of the protections federal whistleblowers are entitled to:

He was placed on unpaid suspension by the USPS. He was harassed by "a representative of the postal worker union who began asking me about old allegations against me, which have long been resolved." In case he lost his job, he set up a GoFundMe account, with the help of Project Veritas. GoFundMe froze the account. Then on Monday he was interrogated by Strasser and agent Charles Klein for four hours and they convinced him to "amend" his affidavit. Luckily for Hopkins, he recorded the whole conversation on his phone and Project Veritas released the recording last night. (snip) In the recording, Strasser begins with a series of oily compliments. "This is why l already like you," says Strasser, "because you're a marine and you know what integrity is . . . You and I both served this country and I know you love this country." Strasser tells Hopkins, "My goal is to protect you . . . I'm in your corner on this. I want to take care of you." Then he threatens him, in the nicest way, over the GoFundMe account being treated as "ill-gotten" gains. "I am not scaring you, but I am scaring you here . . . it can be argued that money was gained by . . . deceptions . . . you could be held accountable." Over and over, Hopkins is asked to repeat verbatim the words he heard Weisenbach using. He is taken out onto the post office floor to re-enact the moment, and Strasser makes him think he was too far away to really hear what he heard. Inch by inch, Strasser wears away at his memory, until Hopkins obligingly agrees he had made a "logical assumption" that the ballots were being backdated but had not heard Weisenbach use the word "backdated." Strasser tells him, "I am trying to twist you a little bit." Toward the end of the interrogation, as Strasser is dictating out loud the amendments to his affidavit, Hopkins realizes the final product is not the full picture, that his apprehension that something fishy was going on has been whitewashed from the document. Hopkins tries to get the agents to understand the other suspicions he had about late ballots. "The picking up of the ballots and turning them directly to the supervisor rather than putting them in the 'mailstream,' that's kind of important," he says. Agent Charles Klein butts in: "Those were your assumptions. Right?" Hopkins keeps trying. "See that's the thing about these ballots — it's the validity of us picking them up. "It's so weird that we're picking up ballots [after Election Day] because at this point they are no longer valid . . . Wouldn't it be best to inform somebody that, hey . . . they're no longer valid . . . Or wouldn't it make sense to send it to Pittsburgh where . . . it would be postmarked. I mean, they wanted it separated rather than being just thrown in the [mailstream] which we were doing right before, a week before . . . that just didn't make sense to me." Hopkins was right. It didn't make sense. But the agents didn't seem to think any of it was suspicious. They had what they came for.

According to Project Veritas, the inspector general who interrogated and browbeat Hopkins has a digital trail:

Charlie Kirk has a great observation:

President Trump is following the case:

Thanks to A.G. William Barr's recent order, federal agents, empowered with grand jury subpoenas, can get to the bottom of this scandal.