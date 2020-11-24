Trump voters can take this action to #StopTheSteal

Appearing on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday morning Fox Business show, Professor Alan Dershowitz made the sobering assessment that while President Trump’s legal and constitutional paths to being declared winner of the 2020 election still exist, time may run out on their litigation challenges.

While one poll shows about half of Republican voters believe Trump won (and the percentage would assuredly be much higher without the utterly corrupt media and Big Tech censoring the facts), it appears there just is not enough time needed to prove in court the quantity of electoral corruption sufficient for Trump to win. If only there were more time.

A number of observers including Mark Levin have suggested, to the shock and horror of many who have not read the Constitution, that the selection of electors is made by state legislatures, and it is they who make the laws governing that process.

Those laws and that process were usurped by state election officials (and state courts in some case) authorizing mail-in ballots that even Democrats knew were highly susceptible to fraud and corruption. We now read Dominion software may have been programed to cheat the people of their legal votes.

So, what’s the remedy? Constitutional lawyers Bill Olson and Pat McSweeney prepared a superb white paper explaining “The Constitutional Duty of State Legislatures in a Contested Presidential Election.” They write:

The question for each … state legislator should be whether the vote counting system that is in place has generated an accurate reelection of the lawful voters of [the state], or whether the system either is flawed, or was hijacked, to reach a pre-determined result. If it is believed that there was systemic election fraud in [the state], then allowing the State Certification process to go forward unchecked would make the legislature complicit in the perpetration of a fraud upon the United States and its people.

Trump voters can help ensure the legislatures fulfill this constitutional duty to reflect the true will of the legal voters in their states.

With input from constitutionalists, and reflecting many of the constitutional principles described by Bill Olson and Pat McSweeney, I have prepared this Petition to Remedy Voter Disenfranchisement Cause by Electoral Corruption in 2020.

The Petition will be sent to GOP-controlled legislatures in states Trump still has a chance to win because of the electoral corruption, and asks them to act by:

Conducting full election audits to ensure only legal votes were counted, and to ensure illegal ballots are not used in the process to elect the President; Refusing to certify the votes for President until it is certain the counting of only legal votes is completed; and Since state election officials and even some courts have failed to follow, uphold, and properly enforce Article II, Section 1 under which state legislatures exclusively have authority under the will of the people to establish the process for voting, using the extraordinary remedy of appointing electors for Donald J. Trump if there is credible and consequential evidence that the election was stolen.

But for this constitutional remedy to stand a chance of succeeding, the Petition will need close to 1,000,000 signers nationwide.

So please not only click and sign the Petition, but post it on social media, forward it to family and friends, and become your own activist to save the Trump win in the 2020 election by doing all these things not once, but daily.

Time is running out.

Photo credit: Pixy.org CC0