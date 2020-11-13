Trump says Dominion software deleted 2.7 million Trump votes and handed another 500,000 to Biden

Donald Trump is trumpeting a data study showing that Dominion voting machines in contested states systematically stripped 2.5 million votes from Trump. In addition, the same software systems gave 500,000 of Trump’s votes to Biden. Naturally, Democrats disagreed, with AP publishing a shrill and shoddy rebuttal. The data is out there, though, so people can reach their own conclusions.

On Thursday, Nick Chase alerted American Thinker readers to a straightforward data analysis showing that, throughout the November 3 through 4 vote counts, Dominion voting systems abruptly and repeatedly deleted votes from Donald Trump entirely, while at other times transferring votes from Trump to Biden. The total change was 3,000,000 lost Trump votes and a 500,000 vote gain to Biden.

These changes never happened in the other direction. That is, there was no data showing that Dominion software either deleted Biden votes or transferred any of them to Trump.

You can read here the post that describes the data used and steps taken to reveal these vote deletions and transfers. However, because it’s written in geek speak, some translation is in order.

What tipped off the research was that people watching CNN noticed that Trump’s and Biden’s vote counts in Pennsylvania instantaneously reflected a 19,958 vote switch, with Trump loosing that number and Biden gaining that number. Someone named “Pede” (short for centipede) was intrigued. Nick Chase explains:

Pennsylvania uses Dominion voting systems, which forward their data to Edison Research, which then Javascript-encodes it and sends it on to the New York Times and the networks. So "Pede" downloaded the Edison data for Pennsylvania from the New York Times at this address and analyzed it to locate all similar vote switches, as well as for votes that just went missing.

Here are the specific numbers for those changes. They are staggering. No wonder Trump published a triumphant tweet:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Faced with the specter of a vast fraudulent vote switch changing the election outcome, AP sprang into action. The piece, which Ali Swenson and Amanda Seitz wrote, abandons any pretense of professional journalistic objectivity. Any journalist working in a time before wokeness took over the newsroom would have died rather than write this paragraph, which was obviously copied from a Democrat press release:

President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that an election technology firm “deleted” large numbers of his votes or “switched” them to count for Joe Biden — the latest in a series of baseless theories suggesting vote counting problems that the president has been promoting.

Once you get passed the partisan rant, there are almost no facts. Instead, there are just denials. You can practically hear Ali and Amanda in their adjoining cubicles huffing, “He’s lying. I know he’s lying. How dare the Bad Orange Man say that!”

First, there’s the denial from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency, telling us “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.” No. Just no. Go here for details why that’s a big lie from the same type of Swamp Creatures who brought you the Russia hoax.

Next, Dominion Voting Systems is shocked – shocked! – to hear claims that its systems are vulnerable to voting fraud. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton disagrees with Dominion’s self-assessment. Sean Hannity also covered some of the problems:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

(Also, check out @CodeMonkeyZ’s Twitter feed, which does a deep-dive into Dominion’s software.)

From there, Eddie Perez, from the supposedly non-partisan OSET Institute, gets quoted. Before getting to that, how non-partisan is OSET? This non-partisan:

In 2020, that type of groveling virtue signaling is a highly partisan statement.

Perez claims that every election machine problem in 2020 was from human error and that he was not aware of a systemic issue. Well, now he’s aware, right?

The funniest rebuttal is from Edison Research. Pede, as you recall, used Edison’s data for the analysis:

The anonymous commenter who posted the theory claimed the findings are supported by data from the polling firm Edison Research. Yet the company has not produced such a report, said Larry Rosin, the president of Edison Research. “We have no evidence of any voter fraud,” Rosin said in an email. (Emphasis mine.)

Logic says that you’re not going to have that evidence if you haven’t produced that report. What makes Pede’s findings useful is that Pede did a different analysis than anyone else, including Edison itself, had done.

AP, once respectable, is now just another woke, partisan-hack outfit.

Sidney Powell – again, one of the smartest people in America – promises more will be coming:

This is massive voter fraud. It is a feature built into the system by the companies that own the machines and software. This was a deliberate attack on our country and the most important of rights held by citizens in our Republic.https://t.co/cgycKmCftr@realDonaldTrump @POTUS — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 11, 2020

Incidentally, if you want practically minute-by-minute updates about the level of fraud, coercion, and general moral indecency in this election, you should check out Powell’s feed. It’s fascinating.

I suspect that someone is going to consider Friday the 13th a very bad day, and that this someone won’t be Donald Trump.

Image: Binary computer code. Pixabay License.