The left’s attempt to steal the election… just another night in the deep state

The American left never for one moment accepted their loss in 2016. They were shocked, enraged, apoplectic that Hillary Clinton, one of the most corrupt candidates in US history, failed to extend their hold on the Marxist project to remake America in their Alinskyite/Stalinist vision.

It’s been a long-view enterprise that began with the racist Woodrow Wilson, but took off in earnest when the radical leftists of the 1960s took over academia. They’ve won. Two generations of American students have been purposefully miseducated to believe America is irredeemably racist, that the capitalism that has enabled the US to become the most successful nation on the planet is evil, that socialism is better.

All these years later, the dream of MLK that character counted more than skin color has been blown into a million tiny pieces by the left’s dedication to identity politics. For the left, all Americans, for that matter all humans, are to be defined by their victim group – race and gender. All minorities, all women, all gay and trans persons are victims. Victims of whom and what? White supremacy, specifically white males. Asians and Jews are exempt from the victim category because they succeed at greater rates than the rest of us; they must be discriminated against by the social justice warriors. And they are.

The election of Donald Trump, particularly on the heels of the failed Obama administration, was a bridge too far for the intolerant, elitist left. How could this old white man have beaten their oh-so-overrated Hillary? He won because a majority of Americans were and remain sick to death of the coastal elites’ contempt for them. They were and remain sick to death of their constant drive to remake society into their dreamscape of a tiered society, rather like India’s caste system, that categorizes people by not by class but by victim status.

With themselves at the top, as American nobility, the left’s mandarin wannabees seek to force those of us not of their exalted class to live by the rules they devise (from which they exempt themselves). Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, and Joe Biden, for whom profit always came before people, have all become fabulously wealthy by trading on the power they’ve all wielded in government. Trump became a wealthy man by building things, by employing ten of thousands of people around the world. That alone was enough to engender their hatred. That he campaigned on his promise to drain the swamp they all inhabit was too much to bear. He had to be utterly destroyed. So, they set out to do just that.

From Hillary’s devious team came the plan to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia. They commissioned the stupid comic-book dossier. A cabal of like-minded Trump haters, who felt threatened by his “drain the swamp” promise, joined in to submarine the man even before he was elected.

Once elected, they doubled down on their wholly fabricated allegation. They hired the hapless Mueller and his team of vipers to do the job; it was a clear coup attempt. They failed. They failed at the phony impeachment too. They demonstrated their truly ugly side when they attempted to derail the Kavanaugh confirmation.

If Americans had not realized how vile these Democrats can be, they saw first-hand just how diabolical they are at heart. These are cruel, evil people for whom the truth means nothing. Getting and keeping power is all that matters.

The Democrats and all the shadowy groups that do their dirty work behind the scenes have been planning to prevent a Trump second term for four years. For example, the Transition Integrity Project and the Lincoln Project made up of former-Republican NeverTrumpers are just two of many organizations created solely to defeat the President.

“Treason is very much a matter of habit, Smiley decided.”― John Le Carré, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

George Soros and Michael Bloomberg have each spent many millions of dollars to silence those of us who support Trump and are grateful for his pro-American, economy-stimulating, peaceful foreign policy. Just a week or so ago, Nancy Pelosi stated that “Trump may win on election night but Biden will be inaugurated in January.” She knew than that there were plans in place to prevent the President’s re-election. She was counting on them, certain they would succeed.

So, when on Tuesday night it was clear that all the battleground states were going Trump’s way, they acted. The network shut down the state victory calls for Trump the moment all the betting odds were favoring a Trump win.

The Chinese yuan began to tank. Fox fatuously called Arizona for Biden long before they should have and refused to call for Trump the states that he had clearly won: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All those states were won by Trump on election night. But all those states’ leftist governors, AGs, and election officials knew what they were meant to do: put a stop to the Trump victory. In the middle of the night thousands of ballots suddenly appeared in those states to stop the Biden bleeding; all of those magic ballots were overwhelmingly for Biden. Imagine that!

The Democrats planned and were determined to foil a Trump win all along. Thanks to their biased pollsters who got it all wrong again, they never expected to have to commit their crimes so openly and obviously. Boxes of marked mail-in ballots suddenly appear. Uh-Huh. GOP poll watchers are locked out of vote-counting centers. In Nevada and Detroit, they covered up their windows so no one could observe their cheating. Each of these states changed their rules on mail-in ballots in the past months specifically to ensure a Biden win.

They just never expected the election to be close. They never thought they would be so exposed. But they have been. They’ve cheated their way into a stand-off. Trump must fight for his rightful and deserved four more years. He needs to hold a few more rallies over the next weeks in order to explain to his supporters just how criminal the Democrat cheating has been. He can use that jumbotron to show just how traitorous they are.

There is a bright side to the election results. Trump has single-handedly remade the Republican party into a real party of the American people. Republicans will keep the Senate and they gained seats in the House. This has truly shocked the left. They actually thought that Trump would be repudiated in a Democrat landslide! The polls were wrong, Biden was never ahead by double digits anywhere. The pollsters and their collaborators in the media all got it wrong and all conspired to change the outcome. In a normal election, all those states would have been called for Trump Tuesday night. All of them. The plans were in place, they only had to set them in motion.

Brit Hume, on the Tucker Carlson show, commented that “Bias makes you stupid.” He was referring to the media who are merely adjuncts of the Democrat party. Apparently, Biden has had 600 lawyers ready to contest a Trump victory. It is safe to say that Trump has many very fine legal eagles ready to expose all the cheating that has gone on as well. It’s a safe bet that Trump’s lawyers are better than Biden’s. Biden’s legal team will be ideological, Trump’s will rely on the Constitution. Bottom line? Trump was re-elected by the American people on November 3rd.They know it, he knows it and the media scoundrels know it. They have all proven once again that they are the enemies of the people and now more people than ever know it.

“A traitor only becomes one if their plot is discovered. The imposition of guilt means nothing to those who feign loyalty. More skilled conspirators wield treason as a clinical tool of regime change and political expediency. Then, with their own hand writing history, such traitors may wear the clothes of patriots.” - Stewart Stafford