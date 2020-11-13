So Biden wants to change immigration rules in the middle of a pandemic?

According to news reports, wannabe president-elect Biden intends to undo much of the good work that President Trump did on immigration. This is from CBS:

After Mr. Biden is sworn-in in January, his administration will move to fully restore an Obama-era program that shields 640,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, halting Mr. Trump's unsuccessful efforts to end it, people familiar with the plans told CBS News. The incoming administration also intends to rescind Mr. Trump's travel and immigration restrictions on 13 mostly African or predominantly Muslim countries. Mr. Biden will look to implement a 100-day freeze on deportations while his administration issues guidance narrowing who can be arrested by immigration agents. Obama-era memos that prioritized the deportation of immigrants with criminal convictions, recent border-crossers and those who entered the country illegally more than once were scrapped in 2017 by Mr. Trump so that no unauthorized immigrant would be exempted from being arrested and removed from the country.

Well, let's see how far he gets in the middle of a pandemic.

First, there is the health issue. Are we going to test all of these people at the border before they cross?

Second, has anyone consulted with President Andres Lopez-Obrador of Mexico? Is he ready for more caravans in the middle of a pandemic? The caravans will come if the word gets out that the rules are loosened up.

What about the U.S. Senate and House? Does Biden think that the legislators are just going to sit back and watch all of this?

So we will see. My guess is that Biden is throwing a bone to the left.

Image: Bill Morrow