Sign the petition telling state legislators to do their constitutional duty on election corruption

A group of sophisticated lawyers has written a petition addressed to state legislators in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona to exercise their constitutional duty and remedy electoral corruption in the 2020 presidential election.

You can sign the petition at this link.

If more than a million people sign it, there is a better chance to bring it to the attention of the solons in the respective states. Please forward it to your friends and relatives for their consideration.

The text of the petition follows:

PETITION TO REMEDY VOTER DISENFRANCHISEMENT CAUSED BY ELECTORAL CORRUPTION IN 2020

We, the undersigned, petition certain state legislatures to invoke their unique constitutional authority to remedy electoral corruption in the 2020 Presidential election, and state as follows:

WHEREAS, Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution governs the process of electing the President of the United States, and states: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.”

WHEREAS, the President is elected not by popular vote of the citizens, but using electors appointed in a manner directed by the respective state Legislatures.

WHEREAS, the purposes of this system of appointed electors, according to Alexander Hamilton writing in Federalist 68, was so “[t]he process of election affords a moral certainty,” and “that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption.”

WHEREAS, the principles of choosing electors faithful to the will of the people, and faith in our democratic processes, are undermined and compromised when the voting and ballot integrity systems themselves have become corrupt.

WHEREAS, the events of November 3, and information that was made known before and has been made known since, show there was election fraud, illegalities, and material irregularities in the Presidential election, and even demonstrate a common plan, combination, or conspiracy to violate the Constitution and disenfranchise over 73 million Americans of their votes for President.

WHEREAS, the illegalities and material irregularities in the 2020 Presidential election were extraordinary in that they were done in ways that exceeded what Americans assume is some level (however unacceptable) of fraud and irregularities in elections.

WHEREAS, the Trump campaign and others, including voters, have filed or are filing lawsuits in the respective states where voting illegalities, material irregularities and outright voter fraud occurred in the November 3 election, along with publicly known information showing:

Even presuming the best of intentions, the legality and integrity of the electoral process was contaminated before the vote by mailing unsolicited mail-in ballots in violation of the will of the people as expressed by state legislatures through laws governing the process;

Signature verification procedures of mail-in ballots were ignored or kept hidden from election integrity monitors;

It is being demonstrated that Dominion software switched votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden; and

In unprecedented lockstep, certain states stopped counting votes, sending home election monitors, and thereby increasing the opportunities for voter fraud.

WHEREAS, voting illegalities, material irregularities and outright voter fraud in Philadelphia, Detroit and other localities may not be evidence of “widespread” voter fraud in all states, but because of the constitutional process to elect the President, the impact of that focused illegality is widespread.

WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court has long recognized that “in the context of a Presidential election,” “the impact of the votes cast in each State is affected by the votes cast for the various candidates in other States.” See Anderson v. Celebrezze, 460 U.S. 780 (1983).

WHEREAS, this coordinated effort to steal the Presidency would be the most consequential criminal conspiracy in American history, with no close second.

WHEREAS, some 46 years ago U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall writing in Anderson v. United States said that the federal criminal statute 18 U.S.C. § 241 applied in voter fraud cases.

WHEREAS, the “injury” under § 241 is the dilution of votes. Justice Marshall wrote:

It has long been settled that § 241 embraces a conspiracy to stuff the ballot box at an election for federal officers, and thereby to dilute the value of votes of qualified voters ….

That petitioners may have had no purpose to change the outcome of the federal election is irrelevant. The specific intent required under § 241 is not the intent to change the outcome of a federal election, but rather the intent to have false votes cast and thereby to injure the right of all voters in a federal election to express their choice of a candidate and to have their expressions of choice given full value and effect, without being diluted or distorted by the casting of fraudulent ballots ….

The deposit of forged ballots in the ballot boxes, no matter how small or great their number, dilutes the influence of honest votes in an election, and whether in greater or less degree is immaterial. The right to an honest [count] is a right possessed by each voting elector, and to the extent that the importance of his vote is nullified, wholly or in part, he has been injured in the free exercise of a right or privilege secured to him by the laws and Constitution of the United States.

WHEREAS, the votes of over 73 million Americans were illegally and unconstitutionally diluted in a widespread manner by the voting illegalities, material irregularities, and outright voter fraud in key Democratic-run localities.

WHEREAS, the cabals, intrigue, and corruption in the 2020 Presidential election subverted the very purposes of appointing electors faithful to the will of the people, and Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution provides a backstop remedy.

We therefore petition the Legislatures where such voting illegalities, material irregularities, and outright voter fraud occurred to remedy these wrongs by:

Conducting full election audits to ensure only legal votes were counted, and to ensure illegal ballots are not used in the process to elect the President;

Refusing to certify the votes for President until it is certain the counting of only legal votes is completed; and

Since state election officials and even some courts have failed to follow, uphold, and properly enforce Article II, Section 1 under which state legislatures exclusively have authority under the will of the people to establish the process for voting, using the extraordinary remedy of appointing electors for Donald J. Trump if there is credible and consequential evidence that the election was stolen.

Signed,