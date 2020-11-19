Sidney Powell: Absent software fraud, Trump ‘had at least 80 million votes’

Sidney Powell, attorney extraordinaire, appeared on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Tuesday to explain what happened on election day and tell why she believes that Trump almost certainly got more votes than any president in American history. Because Greg Kelly asks the intelligent, clarifying questions that we wish all journalists would ask, her appearance on his show is one of the best explanations of what happened with the Dominion Voting Software.

According to Powell, “Dominion has a long history of rigging elections. That’s what it was created to do to begin with.” Powell told about her whistleblower, a former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer who worked with Hugo Chavez when developers in Venezuela first created the software. The whistleblower has signed an affidavit stating that the whole purpose behind the software’s creation was to rig elections.

The software worked as promised, according to Powell. “It was created... so Hugo Chavez would never lose another election, and he did not after that software was created. He won every single election.” Once the software proved its use, says, Powell, Venezuela exported it. “They exported it to Argentina and other countries in South America, and then they brought it here.”

Powell hammered home a point we’ve tried to make at American Thinker, which is that the software constitutes foreign interference in American elections. To understand the point Powell makes, you need to know that, in September 2018, Trump issued an “Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election.”

In the Order, Trump states that “the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference…” Therefore, he declared a national emergency to justify his Order. The Order mandates that the national security apparatus must investigate potential foreign interference within 45 days of an election and imposes harsh monetary sanctions on any foreign entity found to be involved in the interference.

Powell asserts that, because of Dominion’s origins, as well as its Canadian headquarters, “It’s a foreign company no matter how you look at it, so they’ve already violated the president’s order against foreign interference in our elections. Our votes were actually eventually counted in Barcelona, Spain, or Frankfurt, Germany, on foreign servers.” Indeed, she says, “the corruption is actually worldwide. It is going to upset countless numbers of elections across the country and around the world.”

For Biden, Dominion’s comforting presence in the election explains why he didn’t bother to campaign. He knew he had the election in the bag. Incidentally – and this is me speaking, not Powell – Dominion’s role in the election also exonerates Trump from charges that he campaigned wrong because one person or another will say if he’d just campaigned the correct way (more polite, less polite, more Hunter Biden, less Hunter Biden, more Wuhan virus lockdowns, etc.), he could have beaten the margin of fraud.

In fact, there was no way that Trump could beat the margin of fraud. The traditional pre-election fraud was just icing on the cake. The real election manipulation occurred at someone’s desktop (as this older Bloomberg article explains about Latin American election fraud), with the person clicking away to ensure that Biden always ended the day with the greatest number of votes.

Powell explains specifically how Democrats rigged the vote for Biden. It also explains why statisticians, when looking at votes counts in the swing states, are finding crazy anomalies after 3 a.m., which is when those states temporarily stopped counting as they tried to figure out how to fight Trump’s massive lead.

“The will of the people in this country,” Powell told Kelly, “was that Donald Trump won in a landslide. If we can get to the bottom of it, and I am determined to do that, I think we’ll find he had at least 80 million votes. The only reason the glitches happened in the system was because he was so far ahead, had so many more votes than they had calculated in advance, their algorithms wouldn’t perform the functions they’d originally performed or were said to perform. They couldn’t make up the vote count [because] he had gotten so many hundreds of thousands more than they planned. So that’s why they had to stop the counting and come up with a way to backfill the votes or destroy votes for Trump while they fabricated votes for Biden.”

In a just world, Trump’s victory will be assured – and Sidney Powell, an American Amazon, is determined to make sure that justice is served.

Image: Sidney Powell on Greg Kelly. YouTube screengrab.