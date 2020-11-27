No, I’m not thankful for the rising tyranny

Thanksgiving 2020 has seen unprecedented assaults on our families’ privacy.

Plucked from the sewage that continues to overflow:

First up: Cuomo’s New York, where a sign in a window at Stop & Shop read:

Due to Local and Federal Guidelines Anyone Who Purchases a Turkey that can feed 12-16 People will Have to Sign an Affidavit upon Exit. Thanks for Your Cooperation and Happy Thanksgiving.

Twitter screengrab (cropped)

I wish I could tell you this is a joke, but it’s not.

Even if good citizens managed to make it out of Stop & Shop with their turkeys, their dignity, and their freedom intact, the tyrants have found many other ways to hunt us down and inflict punishment.

In Vermont, when children return to school following the Thanksgiving break, they’ll be asked to report on their family’s holiday celebrations.

The governor has enlisted the Department of (Re)Education to use students as snitches.

If there were (gasp!) “multi-family” gatherings, the student(s) will have to quarantine at home, resume remote learning, and possibly be tested for COVID after one week. Those who test negative will be allowed to return to school. Those who test positive will have to remain in quarantine for an additional week.

What a horrible position to put a child in, not that anyone should be encouraged to be a snitch. It’s the stuff of fascist regimes. It going to force children to choose between their natural alliance with their parents/family and a government authority. It will force them to break a trust and decide whether to lie and who to lie to. It’s intimidating, inappropriate, and despicable on every level.

This crackpot governor (one among many) is also urging employers to similarly query their employees and to take appropriate action depending on their answers.

The left is destroying everything, including normal human relationships, trust, connection, and innocent communication between family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Now if you ask someone how their Thanksgiving was, there’s an entirely new motivation behind the question that leftists want to inject as they press for the state to reign supreme.

It’s sick and depraved and the stuff of tyrants.

These people are evil and must be stopped.