New York Gov. Cuomo says that his word is law, bans gatherings of more than 10 people just in time for Thanksgiving

In response to the recent spread of the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all social gatherings in the state, including those in private homes, would be limited to a maximum of ten people. That the order is unconstitutional bothered him not at all.

Apparently, it did, however, bother some law enforcement officers, a number of whom have said they will not enforce Killer Cuomo’s decree. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino was among them. Giardino stated via a Facebook post: “With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents.” Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, and Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo shared Giardino’s sentiments, according to the New York Post.

“I can’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in citizens’ driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they’ve purchased is for the public good,” Zurlo said in a recent news release. Sounds reasonable, neighborly and in keeping with American values.

But this news didn’t sit well with Governor Death. Cuomo savaged any and all sheriffs in the Empire State who are opting out of his power play. He held a news conference in Albany at which he said, “I don’t believe as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce.” (Perhaps they want to limit themselves to enforcing the legal ones, A.C., not the ones infringing citizens’ basic rights).

Cuomo told reporters that an executive order “is a law” and that the issue “has been litigated.” Cuomo, in a snit, went on to say: “There’s a law, and you have to enforce the law, or don’t call yourself a law enforcement officer.” In full tantrum mode, he added that the opinion of an officer about a law “doesn’t matter.” He would have been a perfect fit for the Third Reich, circa 1938.

The self-proclaimed “Lov Gov” said the attitude of the intransigent sheriffs “is, frankly, frightening to me as an individual, frightening to democracy. It’s arrogant, and it violates your constitutional duty.”

Wow. Talk about the pot calling the kettle Black!

Telling people that they may be punished if they gather with their family and friends in their own homes to celebrate Thanksgiving is frightening to any reasonable, sentient being. The kind of arrogance it takes to issue that kind of an order is “frightening to democracy,” if anything could be. And, as previously mentioned, unconstitutional. As always, leftists project.

Cuomo’s absurd hypocrisy and sanctimoniousness is most apparent when you realize New York is a sanctuary state and New York City a sanctuary city. These entities blatantly defy federal law by welcoming and protecting illegal aliens, often providing them with undeserved benefits that even citizens don’t get and refuse to allow I.C.E. or any other federal agency to come near them. Maybe Cuomo shouldn’t have the right to pick and choose which federal laws they will enforce. Governors (and mayors) like Cuomo certainly should not be able to renege on their sworn promise to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States without facing the consequences.

Instead, he will be presented with an “International Emmy award“ in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world.”

As someone once said: “Beam me up, Scotty, there’s no intelligent life here.”

Photo credit: Diana Robinson CC BY 2.0