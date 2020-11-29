New reports about election manipulation read like a Tom Clancy novel

On Friday, a retired top Air Force intelligence analyst stated with certainty during an interview that special forces had secured a CIA-run facility in Germany that had computers showing election manipulation. If this report is real, we are witnessing the biggest coup attempt, sabotage, and treason in American history. No matter what, though, because this report is out there and comes from serious people, it deserves serious investigation.

I have no idea whether this raid happened. Its having taken place, however, is consistent with my ruminations about Trump’s peculiarly-timed shake-up at the Pentagon: Firing defense secretary Mark Esper and replace him with Christopher Miller, a special forces man; moving special forces into their own command, rather than having them function as subsets of other military branches; and firing potentially disloyal members of the civilian Defense Policy Board. These actions indicated that Trump was clearing the decks for something big.

In this post, I’ll sum up the most recent reports about events in Germany, although without taking any stand as to their veracity because I can’t take a stand. I don’t know enough.

For several days, rumors have swirled that there was a “military” raid in Germany, either against Scytl (the Spanish company that processes American voting data in a facility in Frankfurt, Germany) or against a CIA station that is also located in Germany. On Friday, those rumors coalesced into an affirmative report about the CIA station in Germany.

Mike Adams, who writes at Natural News (which I once thought was a health food newsletter, not a conservative internet news outlet), dropped a bombshell, claiming there was a deadly firefight in Frankfurt between special forces and CIA operatives:

As you know by now, the DoD launched a raid on a CIA-run server farm in Frankfurt, Germany, to secure servers that contain proof of CIA interference with the 2020 election (i.e. backdoor manipulations of election results via Dominion voting machines). But new information is now surfacing that indicates there was a firefight at the server farm facility, involving US Army Special Forces units, engaging with CIA-trained paramilitary units that were flown in from Afghanistan in an emergency effort to defend the facility. One CIA officer was killed during the firefight, and he is now being reported across the mainstream media as being “killed in Somalia.” Five US Army soldiers were also killed, and they are being explained away as dying in a “helicopter crash” in Egypt. Despite the deaths, the servers were successfully acquired by the DoD, and those servers were turned over to President Trump’s private intelligence group, which is now once again led by Gen. Michael Flynn, recently pardoned and now allowed to process top secret information, since his security clearance has been restored.

Is it me, or does that sound just like a military-techno thriller? That doesn’t mean, though, that it’s untrue. After all, if I hadn’t lived through the coup attempt against Trump’s, the tech tyrants’ censorship against conservatives from the president on down, and the general lunacy of 2020, but had instead read all that in a book, I would have pronounced the book too far-fetched.

Additional corroboration for Adams’ report comes from Lt. General Thomas McInerney, who did an interview with the WVW Broadcast Network. During the interview, he stated (beginning at 41:45) that he too had heard reports about events in Germany.

In sum, McInerney said that “The Kraken” is the nickname of the 305th military intelligence battalion; that The Kraken identified China, Iran, and Russia as being involved in using the Hammer & Scorecard system to manipulate American votes; that the servers used for this were in a CIA facility in Frankfurt; that special forces raided the facility; and that there were casualties – in other words, exactly what Mike Adams reported.

I’m being a bit careful about accepting McInerney’s statements at face value. Even recognizing Wikipedia’s leftist bias, it’s clear that McInerney, who had an illustrious military career that included intelligence work, can let his emotions get ahead of his filter when he speaks.

Having said that, McInerney introduced Americans to the possibility that “Hammer and Scorecard” were used to game the election. While Leftists promptly denounced the program as a “hoax,” Navid Keshavarz-Nia, whom the Sunday New York Times once promoted as “always the smartest person in the room” and who is a renowned intelligence specialist, confirms that it is real.

In trying to determine whether McInerney was speaking accurately, there’s one more point in his favor: The other person who appeared during that interview was General Michael Flynn, who headed America’s military intelligence operations. Flynn vouched for his “friend” McInerney.

For those of us sitting in our homes, it’s impossible to tell if we’re witnessing treason or fiction. We know only that the doddering Joe Biden who campaigned from his basement could never garner the most votes in American history.

Image: Created using a public domain image of Navy SEALS.