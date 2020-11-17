Michigan professor demonstrates how easy it is to hack voting machines in 2018 New York Times video

Back when the mainstream media was obsessed with proving that President Trump conspired with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, the New York Times was proud to post a video like this:

The University of Michigan computer science professor, J. Alex Halderman, demonstrate how easy it was to hack electronic voting machines to flip votes for opponents, doing a demo of it himself.

"After the chaos of the 2000 election, we were promised a modern and dependable way to vote. I'm here to tell you that the electronic voting machines Americans got to solve the problem of voting integrity? They turned out to be an awful idea," said Halderman. "That's because people like me can hack them, all too easily. I'm a computer scientist who has hacked a lot of electronic voting machines. I even turned one machine into a video game. Imagine what the Russians and North Koreans can do."

He's not the only one and given that he created this video for the New York Times in April 2018, you can bet he had lots of students who've learned and learned from him ... with the strong probability that some have then gone on to become Democrat operatives, taking the information about hacking not as a means for mastering computer security and maybe building a better mousetrap ... but as a how-to guide. The good professor probably intended to teach computer security in the name of ensuring electoral integrity and improving systems, but his presence in the Times video also may have sent the message that he was Democrat-friendly, too.

That doesn't mean he trained whover it was who may have hacked the voting machinery in this current election. What it suggests is that the information is out there, multiple professors know it, and it's been disseminated by the universities back when it was Mission One to Get Trump.

It's actually a very fine demonstration from a knowledgeable expert on how easy it is to hack voting computers.

And for the New York Times, it's undoubtedly a narrative killer now, given that the press is falling over itself to claim the election was Jimmy Carter-pure, all free and fair, same as the former president had famously said of Venezuela's 2004 recall referendum of Hugo Chavez.

Today, renown fact-checkers such as the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler (among others) are taking public relations press releases from voting machine companies declaring their machines unhackable as Bible truth, now that the press narrative is to gaslight Americans into disbelieving the evidence of fraud. Seems the press release from the public relations official with a monied interest in claiming voting machines are unhackable takes precedence over what Americans are seeing with their eyes.

But the Internet is forever. The Michigan professor would be an interesting person to ask about today's dilemma now. Would he say the same, or would he preserve the narrative?

Hat tip: Dan Bongino

Image credit: YouTube screen shot, from New York Times video.