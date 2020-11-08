Michelle Obama comes out of the woodwork, feeling vindictive: 'Tens of millions' voted for 'lies, hate and chaos'

Joe Biden hasn't even been ratified as president and former first lady Michelle Obama had this to say about all that vaunted national unity he called for:

Michelle Obama Warns of Hard Work Ahead: 'Tens of Millions' Voted for 'Lies, Hate, Chaos'​ https://t.co/0iOWLQJc07 — People (@people) November 7, 2020

She must have been boiling with hate for years, because last night she simply couldn't contain it.

According to People, citing a string of tweets:

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Mrs. Obama wrote at the start of a lengthy statement shared on social media. “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”

Then she said this:

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.

Trump the status quo? As opposed to a 47-year politician whose life accomplishments amount to becoming known as 'the big guy' and growing rich while in public office?

That's disgusting enough. But what was really vile was her attack on the seventy-some million Americans who voted for President Trump:

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.

'Reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect them to what unites us?'

The only thing the Obamas ever stood for was racial division and socialism. Whatever it is they want to connect with, it's not what unites us. It sounds like she wants to bludgeon us with socialist re-education camp force, so that beaten into submission, we will unite, pledging fealty to the permanently ruling party.

Had enough? This is one bitter woman, seething for all four years of Trump's presidency, waiting for her moment of vindictive revenge. There's not a compassionate word in there in her explanation of what Joe Biden claims to be 'healing' and 'unity.'

What's more, she scolds Trump voters a second time with this:

Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/eqL1szT1Iz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Wounded by the mother-of-all-electoral cheating scandals, we are supposed to empathize with them? As if Trump wasn't elected based on eight years of pain from the socialist Obama years? She had four years of misery, we had eight. Now she'd like it to be 12. And of course it's all on us, the voters of 'lies, hate and chaos.'

This is one vile person, with a mean, vindictive streak. She's looking to demonize those who voted for Trump, and still claim that vaunted mantle of 'healing' and 'unity.'

It's a reminder that the Obamas' idea of unity has always been total vanquishment of rivals. Do what the Obamas say, and bend over to those higher health care costs, wide scale foreign corruption, and IRS persecution of dissidents. Vote some other way and be forever a pariah, a bitter clinger, and every other thing Democrats despise. It's out there again now, the return of the vicious side of Obamadom. Just imagine how lovely it will get when Valerie Jarrett makes her triumphant return.

And it's far from just her. There are also these charmers:

Image credit: People Magazine, via shareable Twitter screen shot