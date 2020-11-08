Michelle Obama comes out of the woodwork, feeling vindictive: 'Tens of millions' voted for 'lies, hate and chaos'
Joe Biden hasn't even been ratified as president and former first lady Michelle Obama had this to say about all that vaunted national unity he called for:
Michelle Obama Warns of Hard Work Ahead: 'Tens of Millions' Voted for 'Lies, Hate, Chaos' https://t.co/0iOWLQJc07— People (@people) November 7, 2020
She must have been boiling with hate for years, because last night she simply couldn't contain it.
According to People, citing a string of tweets:
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Mrs. Obama wrote at the start of a lengthy statement shared on social media.
“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
Then she said this:
“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.
"Let's remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We've got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us," the former first lady wrote.
Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/eqL1szT1Iz— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
It's going to be a long, ugly four years if these election-cheats ever obtain power.
Image credit: People Magazine, via shareable Twitter screen shot
