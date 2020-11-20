Media bias is out of control, pushing its agendas

Everyone should remember that most supposed news stories, predictions and pronouncements today are essentially propaganda, a push for big government with leftist Democrats running the show.

Let's look at just one matter, the COVID crisis and the press's bid to push it:

First, there were dire predictions on COVID to scare the public into submission:

CDC’s Worst-Case Coronavirus Model: 214 Million Infected, 1.7 Million Dead On May 4th, the politicians and bureaucrats were aggravated that some states were misbehaving and reopening so they made up some new predictions. They said, that because of the reopening, that we would have 3,000 deaths per day and 200,000 cases per day by the end of May. The reason these predictions were so far off was because they were also made up. They were not based on real scientific data.

On March 14, the CDC wanted the public to behave, so they predicted, without any scientific data supporting the prediction, that millions would die and hundreds of millions of Americans would get the disease if they didn’t behave. That is when we intentionally started destroying the economy.

The reason the predictions were so far off is that they were essentially pulled out of thin air.

There was also this canard:

So now, it is time to scare the public into submission again, with the prediction we could see 2,000 deaths per day by Christmas.

That should be good news because it is 1,000 less than what they predicted by the end of May. Who knows, they could be right this time. Since the U.S. has around 7,700 deaths every day, they should be able to claim that 2,000 per day or more are caused by COVID.

No matter how wrong WHO, CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others have been on their predictions and pronouncements, Twitter and others never block, or fact-check them. Instead they censor scientists and doctors who dare think differently. Just look at this:

Actual scientific data on the seasonal flu from CDC: 2017-2018-45 Million cases (187,500 per day average for 240 day season), 810,000 Hospitalizations, 61,000 deaths. 2018-2019-35.5 Million cases (147,916 per day average for 240 day season), 490,600 Hospitalizations, 34,200 deaths. 2019-2020-38 Million cases (158,333per day average for 240 day season), 405,000 Hospitalizations, 22,000 deaths.

For the seasonal flu, we didn’t have cases as 24-hour coverage, daily sad stories on the nightly news, front page coverage of deaths, especially of young people, free test sites around the country, testing of people with no symptoms, unlimited coverage at hospitals with no payments from the patients. We did not require masks, did not require social distancing, did not have contact tracing, and did not destroy the economy. We also had shots to prevent people from getting the ordinary seasonal flu.

As for COVID, so far in 240 days, we have 11 million cases, or an average 45,833 per day. As for deaths, never before have we counted heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, cancer, diabetes, and multiple other causes as caused by the flu or swine flu if the victims happened to have it. It is clearly a political or agenda-based decision to change the cause of death to COVID to goose the statistics. That will throw off historical averages on all other causes of death.

This is far from the only thing the press is pushing lies on.

There are also dire predictions on climate change.

In 1922, there was a front page article in the Washington Post by Associated Press that said that because the Earth was warming, icecaps would soon be gone and coastal cities would soon be gone.

It was titled:

Arctic Ocean Getting Warm, Seals Vanish and Icebergs Melt

In 1970, on the first Earth Day, billions were going to die soon because of a coming ice age. We were going to run out of food, oil, and other natural resources soon.

Clearly, there is no scientific data that supports that rising CO2, humans, industrialization, cars, oil use, coal use, natural gas cause warming if they all were rising in a dire cooling period but that hasn’t made any difference to people pushing the green agenda.

In 1989, the UN was back predicting the same things that were predicted in 1922 without scientific evidence to support the predictions, just computer models. We again only had a few years left to solve the problem .

Thirty years after the 1989 disaster prediction, the UN again predicted the same garbage, again without evidence and again we only have a few years left to save the planet:

Neither Twitter, nor any other media outlet, blocks these items of garbage, these made up predictions no matter how wrong they have always been. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Al Gore, and Joe Biden are never blocked or questioned. Instead people who say truthfully that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally are essentially silenced if not declared stupid, anti-science, racist, and 'deniers.'

The media are essentially propagandists pushing the radical leftist agenda to destroy the economy.

Now let's move to election predictions:

After Barack Obama won the presidency in 2008, Republicans were told they need to move left, or they would never win again. Instead we moved right with the Tea Party and won over 1,000 seats nationwide, won the U.S. House, won the U.S Senate and in 2016 won the presidency

In 2016, polls showed Hillary Clinton was going to win in a landslide and Donald Trump would cause massive defeats in the House and Senate. The polls were intentionally wrong.

In 2020, Trump was going to lose in a landslide and cause the loss of the Senate and a double-digit loss in the House. The polls again were 100% wrong.

The purpose of the media’s skewed polls is to suppress Republican votes. They have polls to make Republicans think that they aren’t normal and that the public loves Democrats and their leftist policies of big government. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The moral of the story is: Don’t believe most of what you read or see in the media. They are pretending they are journalists when all they are doing is being propagandists pushing an agenda.

Why would we believe anyone in the media who peddled the Russian collusion lie with no evidence, to destroy Trump, and who now say that there is no evidence of election fraud -- when they know there is?

Image credit: Global News screen shot, via shareable YouTube video