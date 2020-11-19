Looks like Trump got more than 72 million votes

This election is the culmination of a four-year long coup against the president. Evil, lying, malicious people at home, and abroad, are on the verge of officially pulling off the greatest heist in modern history.

Trump has been deprived of his rightful victory and Republicans – from elected officials to writers for conservative websites – seem eager to get on board with the overthrow of our government.

The most egregious claim is that there was no election fraud, as if any of these professional do-nothings and disloyal opportunists have conducted investigations.

(source)

As usual, integrity, bravery, and a commitment to the truth are in short supply.

A rare exception to the clamoring voices that suggest we should just move-along-there’s-nothing-to-see-here is Sidney Powell, who stated during a Newsmax interview November 17 that it appears Trump won 80 million votes and describes corruption on such a massive scale that it’s impossible to fully wrap your mind around it.

YouTube screengrab

What Powell presents with increasing detail is a complex and coordinated criminal operation that is staggering in scope. Not only does it appear to involve multiple foreign nations, but we cannot rule out the involvement of our own CIA, among other agencies.

Think about that for a moment.

And if you feel like it’s too much to absorb, don’t run away from it.

Yes, it is shocking, astounding, and unthinkable. And yet, here we are.

Now is the time to be courageous.

The left is working overtime to threaten anyone who stands for the truth. Those who do are put in grave danger. Many are left to choose between country and personal safety. This is not the kind of choice anyone should face in a free society.

“By any means necessary” is being played out every minute of every day as the left silences our voices and threatens those who stand in their way.

We must do everything in our power to get this right. And we must do it now.

We are trembling at the precipice with our toes right on the edge. Pulling back before we go over is all that matters.

Let’s push the truth out into the public sphere as boldly and as persistently as we can. That includes being unwilling to use the 72 million number, which, every time it’s stated, legitimizes the left’s narrative. And it means using language that is truthful.

This is a coup.