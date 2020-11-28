Like 'The Lady Vanishes' from 1938?

I watch old movies — especially the ones made before the 1960s. These were movies that told stories that supported, for the most part, freedom. The plots were honest, characterizing a time when Americans thought about freedom and the dangers ahead.

I have been watching more of the old movies recently because I cannot stomach the news. As we know, media have turned their back on truth and have become an outlet for — let's be honest here — communism. I won't go into all the atrocities that have slowly and methodically occurred over the last generation. Suffice it to say — it has been a slow demolition of our government, all due to communist takeover. The Cold War is alive and well, and the other side is winning.

One such movie I watched this morning was a classic — even though most of America has never heard of it. This movie is The Lady Vanishes — an English production directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1938. In that year, World War II was in its infancy. It was uncanny how the creators of that movie could see into the psyche of its players, which was Hitchcock's forte. Yet it's also amazing how it is parallel to what the American public is facing at this moment in time.

The plot: A lady supposedly vanishes from a train, and only her traveling companion is willing to pursue this fact. No one else on the train will admit that the older woman is gone or believes her young companion. Everyone refused out of fear, selfishness, or evil intentions. Each character has his own reason. I won't go into the story — see it for yourself; you won't be disappointed. But the psyche of each of the players is worth noting. You see — they will not stand up for what is right in front of them in the name of finding this lady because they are trying to save themselves. In the end, they are confronted with the fact that if they don't face and stand up for the truth, they will not survive.

The lesson for us is, whether you are a staunch conservative Republican or a liberal leftist Democrat — if we don't stand up to voter fraud, which, let's face it, everyone knows has occurred, you will be losing the thing that holds us all together: your freedom.

Americans are facing the same perils now that the players on that train faced: denial or complacency due to their own fears, selfishness, or evil intents. There's the fear of losing their jobs, cancel culture, safety among others. I will not go into selfishness or evil intents. But fraud is out there, aiming to fundamentally change our nation. I will go into the idea of cowardice. Yes, I said it. We have become cowards. I have heard from a young person very close to me that there once was a Greatest Generation — those who gave up everything to fight for our freedoms. Sargent York, anyone? I also heard from this same young person that my generation — the Baby Boomers — dropped the ball. That stung. We were just reaching for the American dream and living our lives. But he was right! We dropped the ball. We were fearful, selfish, complacent, many even evil. We dropped the ball.

In my social circles — except for very few people — no one wants to talk about politics. No one wants to "rally the troops." No one wants to admit what is happening. What's the alternative, people? Well, that is to be seen. Where is our next Greatest Generation? Do we have anyone left to stand up for our freedoms? Or have we all turned into the players on the train? Fearful, selfish, evil, complacent people who keep quiet...

My hope and prayers are for us to rally, just like the players on the train who finally speak up for the truth. The time has come. We see the true danger now. If we don't speak up and rally, our freedom will be gone with the wind. Remember the 911 heroes who most likely saved the White House or Congress from being blown to bits — the heroes that cried out, "Let's roll!" before running that plane into the ground in Pennsylvania. What poetic justice that will be if we do rally! As a player in the movie states, "I'd rather be called a wretch than die like one." That must be what those brave people were thinking. If they had allowed that plane crash into its intended target without fighting, knowing full well at that point what was occurring in the air, they would have gone to their graves feeling helpless and cowardly. But they didn't. They went to their graves heroes.

If we don't rally, I am afraid that this great nation will be like a long-forgotten movie — The Lady Vanishes.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of Pixabay and Needpix public domain images.