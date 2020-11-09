James Woods knocks one out of the park with a devastating tweet on MSM declaring the race for Biden

I was a big fan of James Woods's work as an actor[i] long before he started sharing his political views. When I learned after 9/11 that he had warned of suspicious behavior on the part of young Arab men in the first class compartment of an American Airlines flight from Boston to Los Angeles, days before those same men hijacked that same flight and crashed it into the World Trade Center, I realized that he was an American hero, worth paying attention to. James Woods sees important things that escape most of us. Call me a fanboy, and I won't object.

Since he has outed himself as a conservative in Hollywood, much of his best work appears on Twitter. Yesterday, he was almost poetic in a tweet that provided the best possible analogy to understand the behavior of the media proclaiming that Biden "won" the election (language warning).

And just like that the rioting and looting has ceased overnight. And now the half of the country that pummeled America like a battered wife is telling her to put on sunglasses, hide her black eye, be a good girl, and "come together as one." Her answer? "Go fuck yourself."

