James Woods exposes dozens of local news shows reading from the same (Biden) script

It’s no secret that I admire James Woods for his insight, artistry, and vigor. His Twitter account (I don’t yet see him on Parler) is a continuing source of inspiration for its concise, often humorous, commentary on the political scene.

He’s done it again!

This time, with a video that very effectively raises the chilling reality that local TV news across the country has been coopted into dutifully mouthing the same scripts, written to indoctrinate the public with leftist propaganda. In this case, beware of “disinformation” (from you know who), cloaked in self-righteousness. By combining the voices of multiple TV broadcasters on their respective stations into a chorus, with a collage of their images, this tweet exposes a genuine scandal in an impactful way.

Hat tip: Not the Bee

Image credit: Twitter video screengrab