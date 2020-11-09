It wasn’t an accident when Judge Jeanine was a Saturday no-show

Fox New’s Judge Jeanine Pirro has a regular slot on Saturday night at 9 p.m. for her show Justice. Many viewers consider her to be their Saturday night date. However, this past Saturday, Judge Jeanine was a no-show. The reason? It seems that Fox News was not going to tolerate her strong defense of President Trump.

A little background is useful here. When Rupert Murdoch stepped down from Fox Corp., he handed the reins over to his sons James and Lachlan. James is a hard-left Trump hater. He finally left Fox in July because he couldn’t stand its politics.

Lachlan now heads Fox. While he’s more conservative than his brother, which is good, let’s talk about Lachlan’s wife, Sarah Murdoch. If you check out the information at the F.E.C. regarding her individual political contributions, you see donations to Biden, The Lincoln Project, and the DNC, all in fairly small dollar amounts.

Beginning in January 2019, Sarah also donated on a daily basis – sometimes several times a day – to Act Blue. Someone wiser in the ways of political donations than I can explain her daily $3-$5 donations to that Democrat-funding organization for almost two years. Whatever Lachlan’s politics are, at home he’s getting a steady Democrat drumbeat from his wife. Rumor has long had it that Sarah was the driving force behind firing Bill O’Reilly.

In March 2019, Fox welcomed Paul Ryan, a spineless NeverTrumper to the Board. Ryan has allegedly long been pushing Fox to dump Trump. Other Trump-hostile people at Fox are Donna Brazile (who ought to be shunned for helping Hillary cheat), Martha MacCallum, Juan Williams, Neil Cavuto, and Chris Wallace. You remember, Chris, don’t you? He was the one who stabbed Trump in the back and the chest during the first presidential debate.

Still, because Fox News is more conservative than MSNBCBSABCNPRPBS, the monolithic hard left Democrat propaganda media outlet(s), it’s long been the go-to place for Trump supporters. Tucker Carlson remains a bright spot as does Greg Gutfeld and his panel. The remaining Fox News team members are increasingly suspect.

In addition, Fox News decided to hand its election decision desk over to a hardcore Democrat (and Hillary supporter), Arnon Mishkin. It was Mishkin who refused to call Florida for Trump, despite his clear victory there, but insisted that Arizona be called for Biden when there were clearly enough votes still outstanding for Trump to win.

Likewise, who can forget what happened this past September, when Fox News shut down Newt Gingrich when he pointed out that many of the district attorneys who are letting crime run rampant in American cities attained their positions thanks to George Soros’s money. Harris Faulkner later insisted that Fox did not censor people – after having censored Newt.

With that background, you can better understand Newsmax’s report about Judge Jeanine’s absence from the line-up this past Saturday:

For those of you that might have tuned in and did not see Fox News’ “Justice” with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, sources told Newsmax the show was suspended over a spat on the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump. Sources close to the network tell Newsmax, because she made a very staunch defense of President Trump and wanted to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election, Fox News decided not to air her show. It had extended coverage of Democrat Joe Biden’s acceptance speech of a contested election. The sources gave no inclination of whether the network is going to keep the show going, but we hear she was suspended at least for this weekend.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to jettison Fox in my house. Tucker Carlson gets an exemption because Fox apparently is still giving him independence. The same is true for Greg Gutfeld. However, if you want actual news, go to Newsmax or OAN (One American News Network). Both report the news honestly, but are equally honest in their support for conservativism, rather than the weak-sauce anti-Trump RINOism that is infecting Fox.

Update from Thomas Lifson:

Mark Steyn on the Fox News desertion of Trump:

One of the notable features of the last five days is that Rupert Murdoch, in particular, is so over Trump: Having declared Arizona early on Tuesday night, the Murdoch properties have moved on to call for the President to "stop the 'stolen election' rhetoric" and "concede gracefully". His loudest voices on Fox have been relegated to Cameo, and those still on air are strangely muted or - what's the word? - "pivoting", as daintily as they can. This isn't anything to do with Murdoch's "liberal daughters-in-law"; this is Rupert himself, whom Trump declined to court and whose network he insulted on air even on election morning. That night, after the Arizona decision, Jared Kushner called Murdoch to complain. Rupert took the call; he would not take a call from Jared today. So, having called the election, the media have advanced to the soft-focus puff-pieces. Mr Murdoch's New York Post: DOTUS-elect: Meet the future first dogs, Champ and Major Biden

Image: Judge Jeanine Pirro. YouTube screengrab.