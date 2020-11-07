« Dead man voting | Two so-called conspiracy theories about the election may be true! »
November 7, 2020

In 30 states, a computer system known to be defective is tallying votes

By Andrea Widburg

When Kyle Becker heard about the “glitchy” computer program in Antrim County, Michigan, the one that tried to give 6,000 Trump votes to Biden, he starting doing research into the system. He ended up finding an amazing amount of highly disturbing information. The Dominion system has been known for some time to be defective, yet 28 states use it. This post is a compilation of Becker’s information, both in his own tweets and in one other person’s tweet, about what’s going on with that system:

This next tweet is censored because, even though Becker states only facts, Twitter wants you to know the facts don’t matter. Be sure to click through to read his tweet. Twitter is evil, but it effectively owns the public square:

I generally recommend Becker’s Twitter feed. He has some interesting observations about the weird anomalies in the election. Here are just two examples:

What I find most disturbing is the impunity with which Democrats are gaming the system. They’re not even trying to cover their tracks. They are 100% certain that there will be no consequences for their actions. They know that the media, which should be a watchdog on behalf of American citizens, is actually an arm of the Democrat party that will do everything necessary to cover for Democrat election crimes.

Image: Dominion’s U.S. footprint. Twitter image.

